LibreELEC or OpenELEC
OSMC vs. OpenELEC vs. LibreELEC: which Kodi operating system is better to use?
Let’s start with a simple question – why would someone need to use such things as OSMC, LibreELEC or OpenELEC? These are operating systems created for running Kodi on a hardware-limited platform. As an example of such a platform, we will use Raspberry Pi since all these systems are compatible with it.
OpenELEC
OpenELEC is the oldest operating system out of all three, and its history started in 2009. It is a Linux based operating system created as a platform which should allow you to turn your computer into a Kodi media center. OpenELEC used to be the best among similar systems until its younger brother LibreELEC was created. Compared to LibreELEC, OpenELEC installation process can be confusing. Besides, it’s been a long time since new versions of OpenELEC came out.
LibreELEC
LibreELEC was created by OpenELEC developers, and it was introduced in 2016. Given this fact, LibreELEC may seem the same as OpenELEC, though there are features which make it a better Kodi-centric operating system. LibreELEC has better security, it is simpler to install it, and it runs better on Raspberry Pi. It’s also more up-to-date, and whenever Kodi has a new feature, LibreELEC quickly updates to be compatible with the new Kodi version.
OSMC
Although OSMC is similar to the operating systems described above, it has lots of differences too. Unlike OpenELEC and LibreELEC, OSMC wasn’t created to run on limited hardware, which means it is a less limited operating system. This is a full operating system which can run other software besides Kodi. Additionally, OSMC even has its own app store, where you can find useful software. As of today, OSMC will run the Raspberry Pi, the Apple TV or the Vero.
Which one to choose?
As you can see, all these operating systems are similar, though they have some strong differences. We can say that the weakest one among all of them is OpenELEC since it’s harder to operate it and it has some serious security issues. As for LibreELEC and OSMC, they both do a great job, and it all comes to your needs in the process of choosing one of them.
