Premier League - Agüero-tripla és papírforma győzelem Manchesterben
Az éllovas Manchester City a papírformának megfelelően begyűjtötte a három pontot a vendég Newcastle United ellen az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 24. fordulójának szombati utolsó mérkőzésén.
A City mindhárom gólját az argentin Sergio Agüero szerezte.
Premier League, 24. forduló:
Manchester City-Newcastle United 3-1 (1-0)
Arsenal-Crystal Palace 4-1 (4-0)
Burnley-Manchester United 0-1 (0-0)
Everton-West Bromwich Albion 1-1 (0-1)
Leicester City-Watford 2-0 (1-0)
Stoke City-Huddersfield 2-0 (0-0)
West Ham United-Bournemouth 1-1 (0-0)
Brighton-Chelsea 0-4 (0-2)
vasárnap játsszák:
Southampton-Tottenham Hotspur 17.00
hétfőn játsszák:
Swansea City-Liverpool 21.00
Az állás:
1. Manchester City 24 70-18 65 pont
2. Manchester United 24 49-16 53
3. Chelsea 24 45-16 50
4. FC Liverpool 23 54-28 47
5. Tottenham Hotspur 23 46-21 44
6. Arsenal 24 45-31 42
7. Leicester City 24 36-32 34
8. Burnley 24 19-21 34
9. Everton 24 26-39 28
10. Watford 24 33-44 26
11. West Ham United 24 30-42 26
12. Bournemouth 24 25-36 25
13. Crystal Palace 24 22-37 25
14. Huddersfield 24 19-41 24
15. Newcastle United 24 22-34 23
16. Brighton 24 17-33 23
17. Stoke City 24 25-50 23
18. Southampton 23 23-34 21
19. West Bromwich Albion 24 19-31 20
20. Swansea City 23 14-35 17
MTI/para