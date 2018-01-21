Premier League - Agüero-tripla és papírforma győzelem Manchesterben

2018. január 21.

Az éllovas Manchester City a papírformának megfelelően begyűjtötte a három pontot a vendég Newcastle United ellen az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 24. fordulójának szombati utolsó mérkőzésén.

A City mindhárom gólját az argentin Sergio Agüero szerezte.

Premier League, 24. forduló:
Manchester City-Newcastle United 3-1 (1-0)
Arsenal-Crystal Palace 4-1 (4-0)
Burnley-Manchester United 0-1 (0-0)
Everton-West Bromwich Albion 1-1 (0-1)
Leicester City-Watford 2-0 (1-0)
Stoke City-Huddersfield 2-0 (0-0)
West Ham United-Bournemouth 1-1 (0-0)
Brighton-Chelsea 0-4 (0-2)

vasárnap játsszák:
Southampton-Tottenham Hotspur 17.00

hétfőn játsszák:
Swansea City-Liverpool 21.00

Az állás:
 1. Manchester City       24   70-18   65 pont
 2. Manchester United     24   49-16   53
 3. Chelsea               24   45-16   50
 4. FC Liverpool          23   54-28   47
 5. Tottenham Hotspur     23   46-21   44
 6. Arsenal               24   45-31   42
 7. Leicester City        24   36-32   34
 8. Burnley               24   19-21   34
 9. Everton               24   26-39   28
10. Watford               24   33-44   26
11. West Ham United       24   30-42   26
12. Bournemouth           24   25-36   25
13. Crystal Palace        24   22-37   25
14. Huddersfield          24   19-41   24
15. Newcastle United      24   22-34   23
16. Brighton              24   17-33   23
17. Stoke City            24   25-50   23
18. Southampton           23   23-34   21
19. West Bromwich Albion  24   19-31   20
20. Swansea City          23   14-35   17

