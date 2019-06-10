Épületbe csapódott egy helikopter New Yorkban, egy ember meghalt (videó)

Az eset a 7. sugárút és az 51. utca találkozásánál történt. Andrew Cuomo, New York kormányzójának tájékoztatása szerint az épületben tűz keletkezett, de sikerült megfékezni a lángokat. Az épületet kiürítik. A kormányzó szerint nincs arra utaló jel, hogy terrortámadás történt volna.

A New York-i rendőrség arra kéri az embereket, hogy kerüljék a baleset helyszínét. Az eset idején közepesnél erősebb eső esett Manhattanben, a látótávolság pedig mindössze két kilométernyi volt. A helyszínen jelenleg 25 tűzoltóegység tartózkodik.

787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH — Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) 10. júna 2019

Rain and angle makes it difficult to see but here is the view from our office window across the street from scene of helicopter crash on roof of 787 7th ave in nyc. @USATODAY heavy fire and police presence around building. pic.twitter.com/WLqm0x4iTt — Ed Baig (@edbaig) 10. júna 2019

Evacuation in Midtown West. 51st Street and 6th Ave near Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Centre.



We felt a jolt in our building and shortly after got the instruction to evacuate. #NYC #Evacuation #Midtown pic.twitter.com/lH2YwilqqJ — Javanni. (@JavanniWaugh) 10. júna 2019

CNN/para