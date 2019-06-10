Épületbe csapódott egy helikopter New Yorkban, egy ember meghalt (videó)

2019. június 10. - 20:56 | Külföld

Egy ember meghalt, miután egy helikopter egy épület tetejébe csapódott Manhattanben.

Az eset a 7. sugárút és az 51. utca találkozásánál történt. Andrew Cuomo, New York kormányzójának tájékoztatása szerint az épületben tűz keletkezett, de sikerült megfékezni a lángokat. Az épületet kiürítik. A kormányzó szerint nincs arra utaló jel, hogy terrortámadás történt volna.

A New York-i rendőrség arra kéri az embereket, hogy kerüljék a baleset helyszínét. Az eset idején közepesnél erősebb eső esett Manhattanben, a látótávolság pedig mindössze két kilométernyi volt. A helyszínen jelenleg 25 tűzoltóegység tartózkodik.

 

 

 

 

CNN/para

