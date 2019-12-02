Premier League - A 94. percben harcolta ki a győzelmet a Leicester City
A Leicester City hazai pályán a 94. percben szerzett góllal 2-1-re nyert az Everton ellen az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 14. fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján.
A Leicester saját közönsége előtt továbbra is veretlen, és egymás után a hatodik győzelmét gyűjtötte be a Premier League-ben. Ilyen hosszú eredményes sorozata 1963-ban volt legutóbb, akkor hét diadalt jelentett a klubrekord.
Premier League, 14. forduló:
Leicester City-Everton 2-1 (0-1)
Manchester United-Aston Villa 2-2 (1-1)
korábban:
Norwich-Arsenal 2-2 (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Sheffield United 1-1 (0-1)
szombaton játszották:
Southampton-Watford 2-1 (0-1)
Burnley-Crystal Palace 0-2 (0-1)
Chelsea-West Ham United 0-1 (0-0)
FC Liverpool-Brighton 2-1 (2-0)
Tottenham Hotspur-Bournemouth 3-2 (1-0)
Newcastle United-Manchester City 2-2 (1-1)
Az állás:
1. FC Liverpool 14 32-12 40 pont
2. Leicester City 14 33- 9 32
3. Manchester City 14 39-16 29
4. Chelsea 14 28-20 26
5. Tottenham Hotspur 14 24-21 20
6. Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 19-17 20
7. Sheffield United 14 17-13 19
8. Arsenal 14 20-21 19
9. Manchester United 14 21-17 18
10. Burnley 14 20-20 18
11. Crystal Palace 14 13-18 18
12. Bournemouth 14 18-20 16
13. West Ham 14 17-23 16
14. Newcastle United 14 13-22 16
15. Aston Villa 14 21-22 15
16. Brighton 14 16-21 15
17. Everton 14 14-22 14
18. Southampton 14 15-32 12
19. Norwich City 14 15-30 11
20. Watford 14 9-28 8
