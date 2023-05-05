Premier League: A 99. percben jött a feketeleves a Manchester Unitednek
A Brighton a 99. percben, tizenegyesből szerzett góllal 1-0-ra legyőzte a vendég Manchester Unitedet az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 28. fordulójából elhalasztott és csütörtökön pótolt mérkőzésén.
A hazai együttes ezzel a sikerrel feljött a tabellán a hatodik, európai kupaszereplést érő helyre.
Premier League, a 28. fordulóból elhalasztott mérkőzésen:
Brighton-Manchester United 1-0 (0-0)
szerdán játszották:
Manchester City-West Ham United 3-0 (0-0)
Liverpool-Fulham 1-0 (1-0)
A tabella:
1. Manchester City 33 87-30 79 pont
2. Arsenal 34 81-39 78
3. Newcastle United 33 61-27 65
4. Manchester United 33 49-40 63
5. Liverpool 34 66-42 59
6. Brighton 32 62-40 55
7. Tottenham Hotspur 34 63-57 54
8. Aston Villa 34 46-42 54
9. Brentford 34 52-44 50
10. Fulham 34 45-46 45
11. Crystal Palace 34 35-45 40
12. Chelsea 33 31-38 39
13. Bournemouth 34 36-64 39
14. Wolverhampton Wanderers 34 29-50 37
15. West Ham United 34 37-50 34
16. Leicester City 34 46-59 30
17. Leeds United 34 43-67 30
18. Nottingham Forest 34 30-62 30
19. Everton 34 27-52 29
20. Southampton 34 28-60 24
(MTI)