Premier League - Arsenal-siker, kiesett a WBA
Búcsúzott az angol labdarúgó Premier League-től a West Bromwich Albion, amely a 35. fordulója vasárnapi játéknapján kikapott az Arsenal vendégeként.
Premier League, 35. forduló:
Arsenal-West Bromwich Albion 3-1 (2-0)
korábban:
West Ham United-Everton 0-1 (0-1)
Aston Villa-Manchester United 1-3 (1-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Brighton 2-1 (0-1)
hétfőn játsszák:
Fulham-Burnley 21.00
szombaton játszották:
Liverpool FC-Southampton 2-0 (1-0)
Manchester City-Chelsea 1-2 (1-0)
Sheffield United-Crystal Palace 0-2 (0-1)
Leeds United-Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 (2-1)
pénteken játszották:
Leicester City-Newcastle United 2-4 (0-2)
A tabella:
1. Manchester City 35 72-26 80 pont
2. Manchester United 34 67-36 70
3. Chelsea 35 55-32 64
4. Leicester City 35 63-43 63
5. West Ham 35 55-45 58
6. Liverpool 34 57-39 57
7. Tottenham Hotspur 35 61-41 56
8. Everton 34 46-42 55
9. Arsenal 35 49-38 52
10. Leeds United 35 53-53 50
11. Aston Villa 34 49-41 48
12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 35-47 45
13. Crystal Palace 34 36-56 41
14. Newcastle United 35 40-58 39
15. Brighton and Hove Albion 35 36-41 37
16. Southampton 34 41-61 37
17. Burnley 34 31-47 36
18. Fulham 34 25-45 27
19. West Bromwich 35 32-68 26 - már kiesett
20. Sheffield United 35 18-62 17 - már kiesett
(MTI)