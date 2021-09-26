Premier League: Az újonc Brentford döntetlent játszott a Liverpoollal
Az újonc Brentford házigazdaként 3-3-as döntetlent játszott a listavezető Liverpoollal az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság hatodik fordulójának szombati játéknapján.
A továbbra is remekül szereplő hazaiak a meccs hajrájában negyedszer is betaláltak a 2019-ben Bajnokok Ligája-, tavaly pedig Premier League-győztes vendégek hálójába, de ezt a gólt a játékvezető les miatt nem adta meg.
A Liverpool továbbra is veretlenül vezeti a tabellát.
Premier League, 6. forduló:
Brentford-Liverpool FC 3-3 (1-1)
Everton-Norwich City 2-0 (1-0)
Leeds United-West Ham United 1-2 (1-0)
Leicester City-Burnley 2-2 (1-2)
Watford-Newcastle United 1-1 (0-1)
Chelsea-Manchester City 0-1 (0-0)
Manchester United-Aston Villa 0-1 (0-0)
vasárnap játsszák:
Southampton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 15.00
Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur 17.30
hétfőn játsszák:
Crystal Palace-Brighton 21.00
A tabella:
1. Liverpool 6 15- 4 16 pont
2. Manchester City 6 12- 1 13
3. Chelsea 6 12- 2 13
4. Manchester United 6 13- 5 13
5. Everton 6 12- 7 13
6. Brighton 5 7- 4 12
7. West Ham United 6 13- 8 11
8. Aston Villa 6 9- 7 10
9. Brentford 6 8- 5 9
10. Tottenham Hotspur 5 3- 6 9
11. Watford 6 7- 9 7
12. Leicester City 6 7-10 7
13. Arsenal 5 2- 9 6
14. Crystal Palace 5 5- 8 5
15. Southampton 5 4- 6 4
16. Wolverhampton 5 2- 5 3
17. Newcastle United 6 7-14 3
18. Leeds United 6 6-14 3
19. Burnley 6 5-11 2
20. Norwich City 6 2-16 0
MTI