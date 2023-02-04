Premier League - A Chelsea nem bírt a Fulhammel (Videó)
A Chelsea gól nélküli döntetlent játszott a vendég Fulhammel az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 22. fordulójának pénteki nyitómérkőzésén.
Premier League, 22. forduló:
Chelsea-Fulham 0-0
szombaton játsszák:
Everton-Arsenal 13.30
Aston Villa-Leicester City 16.00
Brentford-Southampton 16.00
Brighton-Bournemouth 16.00
Manchester United-Crystal Palace 16.00
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Liverpool 16.00
Newcastle United-West Ham United 18.30
vasárnap játsszák:
Nottingham Forest-Leeds United 15.00
Tottenham Hotspur-Manchester City 17.30
A tabella:
1. Arsenal 19 45-16 50 pont
2. Manchester City 20 53-20 45
3. Newcastle United 20 33-11 39
4. Manchester United 20 32-25 39
5. Tottenham Hotspur 21 40-31 36
6. Fulham 22 32-30 32
7. Brighton 19 37-27 31
8. Brentford 20 32-28 30
9. Chelsea 21 22-21 30
10. Liverpool 19 34-25 29
11. Aston Villa 20 23-27 28
12. Crystal Palace 20 18-27 24
13. Nottingham Forest 20 16-35 21
14. Leicester City 20 28-35 18
15. Leeds United 19 26-33 18
16. West Ham United 20 17-25 18
17. Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 12-30 17
18. Bournemouth 20 19-42 17
19. Everton 20 15-28 15
20. Southampton 20 17-35 15
(MTI)