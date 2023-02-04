Premier League - A Chelsea nem bírt a Fulhammel (Videó)

2023. február 4. - 08:08 | Sport

A Chelsea gól nélküli döntetlent játszott a vendég Fulhammel az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 22. fordulójának pénteki nyitómérkőzésén.    

Enzo Fernandez a Chelsea mezében (Fotó: AP/TASR)

Premier League, 22. forduló:

Chelsea-Fulham 0-0

szombaton játsszák:

Everton-Arsenal 13.30

Aston Villa-Leicester City 16.00

Brentford-Southampton 16.00

Brighton-Bournemouth 16.00

Manchester United-Crystal Palace 16.00

Wolverhampton Wanderers-Liverpool 16.00

Newcastle United-West Ham United 18.30

vasárnap játsszák:

Nottingham Forest-Leeds United 15.00

Tottenham Hotspur-Manchester City 17.30

A tabella:

1. Arsenal 19 45-16 50 pont

2. Manchester City 20 53-20 45

3. Newcastle United 20 33-11 39

4. Manchester United 20 32-25 39

5. Tottenham Hotspur 21 40-31 36

6. Fulham 22 32-30 32

7. Brighton 19 37-27 31

8. Brentford 20 32-28 30

9. Chelsea 21 22-21 30

10. Liverpool 19 34-25 29

11. Aston Villa 20 23-27 28

12. Crystal Palace 20 18-27 24

13. Nottingham Forest 20 16-35 21

14. Leicester City 20 28-35 18

15. Leeds United 19 26-33 18

16. West Ham United 20 17-25 18

17. Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 12-30 17

18. Bournemouth 20 19-42 17

19. Everton 20 15-28 15

20. Southampton 20 17-35 15

(MTI)

