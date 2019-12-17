Premier League - Döntetlen Londonban
A Crystal Palace 1-1-es döntetlent játszott a vendég Brightonnal az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 17. fordulójának hétfő esti zárómérkőzésén.
Premier League, 17. forduló:
Crystal Palace-Brighton 1-1 (0-0)
vasárnap játszották:
Arsenal-Manchester City 0-3 (0-3)
Manchester United-Everton 1-1 (0-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 (0-1)
szombaton játszották:
Southampton-West Ham United 0-1 (0-1)
Liverpool-Watford 2-0 (1-0)
Chelsea-Bournemouth 0-1 (0-0)
Leicester City-Norwich City 1-1 (1-1)
Burnley-Newcastle United 1-0 (0-0)
Sheffield United-Aston Villa 2-0 (0-0)
A tabella:
1. FC Liverpool 17 42-14 49 pont
2. Leicester City 17 40-11 39
3. Manchester City 17 47-19 35
4. Chelsea 17 31-25 29
5. Tottenham Hotspur 17 32-24 26
6. Manchester United 17 26-20 25
7. Sheffield United 17 21-16 25
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 24-21 24
9. Crystal Palace 17 15-19 23
10. Arsenal 17 24-27 22
11. Newcastle United 17 17-24 22
12. Burnley 17 22-29 21
13. Brighton 17 21-25 20
14. Bournemouth 17 19-24 19
15. West Ham United 17 19-28 19
16. Everton 17 20-29 18
17. Aston Villa 17 23-30 15
18. Southampton 17 18-36 15
19. Norwich City 17 18-35 12
20. Watford 17 9-32 9
(MTI)