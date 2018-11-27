Premier League - Először nyert idegenben a Newcastle
A Newcastle United 2-1-re győzött a Burnley vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 13. fordulójának hétfő esti zárómérkőzésén.
A mérkőzés az eredetileg tervezettnél fél órával később kezdődött, mert a játékvezető-ellenőr rosszul lett a játékoskijáróban, és kórházba kellett szállítani.
Ez volt a Newcastle első idegenbeli sikere az idényben.
Premier League, 13. forduló:
Burnley-Newcastle United 1-2 (1-2)
vasárnap játszották:
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Huddersfield 0-2 (0-1)
Bournemouth-Arsenal 1-2 (1-1)
szombaton játszották:
Tottenham Hotspur-Chelsea 3-1 (2-0)
Brighton-Leicester City 1-1 (1-0)
Everton-Cardiff City 1-0 (0-0)
Fulham-Southampton 3-2 (2-1)
Manchester United-Crystal Palace 0-0
Watford-FC Liverpool 0-3 (0-0)
West Ham United-Manchester City 0-4 (0-3)
Az állás:
1. Manchester City 13 40- 5 35 pont
2. Liverpool 13 26- 5 33
3. Tottenham Hotspur 13 23-11 30
4. Chelsea 13 28-11 28
5. Arsenal 13 28-16 27
6. Everton 13 20-15 22
7. Manchester United 13 20-21 21
8. Bournemouth 13 22-18 20
9. Watford 13 17-17 20
10. Leicester City 13 18-17 18
11. Wolverhampton 13 12-15 16
12. Brighton 13 14-19 15
13. Newcastle United 13 11-16 12
14. West Ham United 13 14-22 12
15. Huddersfield Town 13 8-22 10
16. Crystal Palace 13 8-17 9
17. Burnley 13 13-27 9
18. Southampton 13 10-24 8
19. Cardiff City 13 11-26 8
20. Fulham 13 14-33 8
(MTI)