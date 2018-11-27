Premier League - Először nyert idegenben a Newcastle

A Newcastle United 2-1-re győzött a Burnley vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 13. fordulójának hétfő esti zárómérkőzésén.

A mérkőzés az eredetileg tervezettnél fél órával később kezdődött, mert a játékvezető-ellenőr rosszul lett a játékoskijáróban, és kórházba kellett szállítani.

Ez volt a Newcastle első idegenbeli sikere az idényben.

Premier League, 13. forduló:

Burnley-Newcastle United 1-2 (1-2)

vasárnap játszották:

Wolverhampton Wanderers-Huddersfield 0-2 (0-1)
Bournemouth-Arsenal 1-2 (1-1)

szombaton játszották:

Tottenham Hotspur-Chelsea 3-1 (2-0)
Brighton-Leicester City 1-1 (1-0)
Everton-Cardiff City 1-0 (0-0)
Fulham-Southampton 3-2 (2-1)
Manchester United-Crystal Palace 0-0
Watford-FC Liverpool 0-3 (0-0)
West Ham United-Manchester City 0-4 (0-3)

 

Az állás:

1. Manchester City 13  40- 5  35 pont
2. Liverpool            13  26- 5  33
3. Tottenham Hotspur    13  23-11  30
4. Chelsea              13  28-11  28
5. Arsenal              13  28-16  27
6. Everton              13  20-15  22
7. Manchester United    13  20-21 21
8. Bournemouth            13  22-18  20
9. Watford                     13  17-17  20
10. Leicester City          13  18-17  18
11. Wolverhampton       13  12-15  16
12. Brighton                   13  14-19  15
13. Newcastle United     13  11-16  12
14. West Ham United     13  14-22  12
15. Huddersfield Town   13   8-22  10
16. Crystal Palace       13   8-17   9
17. Burnley                 13  13-27  9
18. Southampton        13  10-24   8
19. Cardiff City          13  11-26   8
20. Fulham                 13  14-33   8

