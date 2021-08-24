Premier League - Élre állt a West Ham
Fölényesen győzött a West Ham United a 40. perctől emberhátrányban játszó vendég Leicester City ellen hétfőn este, és a tabella élére állt az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság második fordulóját követően.
Premier League, 2. forduló:
West Ham United-Leicester City 4-1 (1-0)
vasárnap játszották:
Arsenal-Chelsea 0-2 (0-2)
Southampton-Manchester United 1-1 (1-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 (0-1)
szombaton játszották:
Brighton-Watford 2-0 (2-0)
Aston Villa-Newcastle United 2-0 (1-0)
Crystal Palace-Brentford 0-0
Leeds United-Everton 2-2 (1-1)
Manchester City-Norwich City 5-0 (2-0)
Liverpool FC-Burnley 2-0 (1-0)
A tabella:
1. West Ham United 2 8-3 6 pont
2. FC Liverpool 2 5-0 6
Chelsea 2 5-0 6
4. Brighton 2 4-1 6
5. Tottenham Hotspur 2 2-0 6
6. Manchester United 2 6-2 4
7. Everton 2 5-3 4
8. Brentford 2 2-0 4
9. Manchester City 2 5-1 3
10. Aston Villa 2 4-3 3
11. Watford 2 3-4 3
12. Leicester City 2 2-4 3
13. Southampton 2 2-4 1
14. Crystal Palace 2 0-3 1
15. Leeds United 2 3-7 1
16. Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 0-2 0
17. Burnley 2 1-4 0
18. Newcastle United 2 2-6 0
19. Arsenal 2 0-4 0
20. Norwich City 2 0-8 0
(MTI)