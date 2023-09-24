Premier League - Győzött a Manchester United (Videó)

2023. szeptember 24. - 08:04 | Sport

A Manchester United egygólos győzelmet aratott a nyeretlenül sereghajtó Burnley vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság hatodik fordulójának szombat esti mérkőzésén.

Fotó: AP/TASR

A Premier League-ben rosszul rajtoló Vörös Ördögök győztes gólját Bruno Fernandes lőtte az első félidő hajrájában.

Premier League, 6. forduló:

Burnley-Manchester United 0-1 (0-1)

Brentford-Everton 1-3 (1-1)

korábban:

Manchester City-Nottingham Forest 2-0 (2-0)

Crystal Palace-Fulham 0-0

Luton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 (0-0)

vasárnap játsszák:

Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur 15.00

Brighton-Bournemouth 15.00

Chelsea-Aston Villa 15.00

Liverpool-West Ham United 15.00

Sheffield United-Newcastle United 17.30

A tabella:

1. Manchester City 6 16- 3 18 pont

2. Tottenham Hotspur 5 13- 5 13

3. Liverpool 5 12- 4 13

4. Arsenal 5 9- 4 13

5. Brighton 5 15- 7 12

6. West Ham United 5 10- 7 10

7. Aston Villa 5 11-10 9

8. Manchester United 6 7-10 9

9. Crystal Palace 6 6- 7 8

10. Fulham 6 5-10 8

11. Nottingham Forest 6 7- 9 7

12. Brentford 6 9- 9 6

13. Newcastle United 5 8- 7 6

14. Chelsea 5 5- 5 5

15. Everton 6 5-10 4

16. Wolverhampton Wanderers 6 6-12 4

17. Bournemouth 5 4- 8 3

18. Sheffield United 5 5- 9 1

19. Luton 5 3-11 1

20. Burnley 5 4-13 1

(MTI)

Címkék: Manchester United, labdarúgás, Premier League