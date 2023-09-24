Premier League - Győzött a Manchester United (Videó)
A Manchester United egygólos győzelmet aratott a nyeretlenül sereghajtó Burnley vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság hatodik fordulójának szombat esti mérkőzésén.
A Premier League-ben rosszul rajtoló Vörös Ördögök győztes gólját Bruno Fernandes lőtte az első félidő hajrájában.
Premier League, 6. forduló:
Burnley-Manchester United 0-1 (0-1)
Brentford-Everton 1-3 (1-1)
korábban:
Manchester City-Nottingham Forest 2-0 (2-0)
Crystal Palace-Fulham 0-0
Luton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 (0-0)
vasárnap játsszák:
Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur 15.00
Brighton-Bournemouth 15.00
Chelsea-Aston Villa 15.00
Liverpool-West Ham United 15.00
Sheffield United-Newcastle United 17.30
A tabella:
1. Manchester City 6 16- 3 18 pont
2. Tottenham Hotspur 5 13- 5 13
3. Liverpool 5 12- 4 13
4. Arsenal 5 9- 4 13
5. Brighton 5 15- 7 12
6. West Ham United 5 10- 7 10
7. Aston Villa 5 11-10 9
8. Manchester United 6 7-10 9
9. Crystal Palace 6 6- 7 8
10. Fulham 6 5-10 8
11. Nottingham Forest 6 7- 9 7
12. Brentford 6 9- 9 6
13. Newcastle United 5 8- 7 6
14. Chelsea 5 5- 5 5
15. Everton 6 5-10 4
16. Wolverhampton Wanderers 6 6-12 4
17. Bournemouth 5 4- 8 3
18. Sheffield United 5 5- 9 1
19. Luton 5 3-11 1
20. Burnley 5 4-13 1
(MTI)
VÁLASZTÁSI INTERJÚK: Új epizód minden nap 18:00-kor a Paraméteren - egészen szeptember 27-ig!
Eddigi adásaink: