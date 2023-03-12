Premier League - Haaland büntetője három pontot ért a Manchester Citynek (Videók)

2023. március 12. - 09:13 | Sport

A címvédő Manchester City norvég csatárának, Erling Haalandnak a góljával 1-0-ra győzött a Crystal Palace vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 27. fordulójának utolsó szombati mérkőzésén.

Fotó: AP/TASR

Josep Guardiola együttese óriási fölényben játszott, de csak büntetőből tudott betalálni a 70. percben. Haalandnak ez volt a 28. gólja a bajnoki szezonban.

Premier League, 27. forduló:

Crystal Palace-Manchester City 0-1 (0-0)

g.: 78. Haaland (11-esből)

Bournemouth-Liverpool 1-0 (1-0)

g.: 28. Billing

Tottenham Hotspur-Nottingham Forest 3-1 (2-0)

g.: 19., 36. Kane (a másodikat 11-esből), 63. Son Heung-min - 82. Worrall

Leicester City-Chelsea 1-3 (1-2)

g.: 39. Daka - 11. Chilwell, 45.+6 Havertz, 78. Kovačič

piros lap: 87. Faes (Leicester) - második sárga után

Everton-Brentford 1-0 (1-0)

g.: 1. McNeil

Leeds United-Brighton 2-2 (1-1)

g.: 40. Bamford, 78. Harrison - 33. Mac Allister, 61. Harrison (öngól)

vasárnap:

Fulham-Arsenal 15.00

Manchester United-Southampton 15.00

West Ham United-Aston Villa 15.00

Newcastle United-Wolverhampton 17.30

A tabella:

1. Arsenal 26 59-25 63 pont

2. Manchester City 27 67-25 61

3. Manchester United 25 41-35 49

4. Tottenham Hotspur 27 49-37 48

5. Liverpool 26 47-29 42

6. Newcastle United 24 35-17 41

7. Brighton 24 45-31 39

8. Fulham 26 38-34 39

9. Brentford 25 40-33 38

10. Chelsea 26 27-26 37

11. Aston Villa 25 31-38 34

12. Crystal Palace 26 21-33 27

13. Wolverhampton 26 19-35 27

14. Nottingham Forest 26 21-47 26

15. Everton 27 20-38 25

16. Leicester City 26 37-46 24

17. Bournemouth 26 25-51 24

18. West Ham United 25 23-33 23

19. Leeds United 26 31-42 23

20. Southampton 25 20-41 21

