Premier League - Haaland büntetője három pontot ért a Manchester Citynek (Videók)
A címvédő Manchester City norvég csatárának, Erling Haalandnak a góljával 1-0-ra győzött a Crystal Palace vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 27. fordulójának utolsó szombati mérkőzésén.
Josep Guardiola együttese óriási fölényben játszott, de csak büntetőből tudott betalálni a 70. percben. Haalandnak ez volt a 28. gólja a bajnoki szezonban.
Premier League, 27. forduló:
Crystal Palace-Manchester City 0-1 (0-0)
g.: 78. Haaland (11-esből)
Bournemouth-Liverpool 1-0 (1-0)
g.: 28. Billing
Tottenham Hotspur-Nottingham Forest 3-1 (2-0)
g.: 19., 36. Kane (a másodikat 11-esből), 63. Son Heung-min - 82. Worrall
Leicester City-Chelsea 1-3 (1-2)
g.: 39. Daka - 11. Chilwell, 45.+6 Havertz, 78. Kovačič
piros lap: 87. Faes (Leicester) - második sárga után
Everton-Brentford 1-0 (1-0)
g.: 1. McNeil
Leeds United-Brighton 2-2 (1-1)
g.: 40. Bamford, 78. Harrison - 33. Mac Allister, 61. Harrison (öngól)
vasárnap:
Fulham-Arsenal 15.00
Manchester United-Southampton 15.00
West Ham United-Aston Villa 15.00
Newcastle United-Wolverhampton 17.30
A tabella:
1. Arsenal 26 59-25 63 pont
2. Manchester City 27 67-25 61
3. Manchester United 25 41-35 49
4. Tottenham Hotspur 27 49-37 48
5. Liverpool 26 47-29 42
6. Newcastle United 24 35-17 41
7. Brighton 24 45-31 39
8. Fulham 26 38-34 39
9. Brentford 25 40-33 38
10. Chelsea 26 27-26 37
11. Aston Villa 25 31-38 34
12. Crystal Palace 26 21-33 27
13. Wolverhampton 26 19-35 27
14. Nottingham Forest 26 21-47 26
15. Everton 27 20-38 25
16. Leicester City 26 37-46 24
17. Bournemouth 26 25-51 24
18. West Ham United 25 23-33 23
19. Leeds United 26 31-42 23
20. Southampton 25 20-41 21
