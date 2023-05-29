Premier League - Hét éve bajnok volt, most kiesett a Leicester City - íme a végeredmény! (Videók)
A Leeds United és a Leicester City búcsúzott az angol labdarúgó-bajnokságból a 2022/23-as szezon vasárnapi zárónapján.
A Premier League zárófordulójában a Leedsnek nyernie kellett volna ahhoz, hogy esélye legyen a bennmaradásra, azonban hazai környezetben simán, 4-1-re kikapott a Tottenham Hotspurtől.
A 2016-ban bajnok Leicester City teljesítette feladatát azzal, hogy 2-1-re legyőzte otthon a Konferencia-ligában döntős West Ham Unitedet, azonban a tabellán 17. Everton - Abdoulaye Doucoure góljával - végül otthon tartotta a három pontot a Bournemouth együttesével szemben, így megőrizte 1954 óta tartó első osztályú tagságát.
A másodosztályból a bajnok Burnley, a Sheffield United, valamint a Luton Town jutott fel.
Premier League, 38. (utolsó) forduló:
Arsenal-Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-0 (3-0)
g.: 11., 14. Xhaka, 27. Saka, 58. Jesus, 78. Kiwior
Aston Villa-Brighton 2-1 (2-1)
g.: 8. Luiz, 26. Watkins – 38. Undav
Brentford-Manchester City 1-0 (0-0)
g.: 85. Pinnock
Chelsea-Newcastle United 1-1 (1-1)
g.: 29. Trippier (öngól) – 10. Gordon
Crystal Palace-Nottingham Forest 1-1 (0-1)
g.: 66. Hughes – 31. Awoniyi
Everton-Bournemouth 1-0 (0-0)
g.: 57. Doucouré
Leeds United-Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 (0-1)
Leicester City-West Ham United 2-1 (1-0)
g.: 34. Barnes, 62. Faes – 79. Fornals
Manchester United-Fulham 2-1 (1-1)
g.: 39. Sancho, 55. Fernandes – 19. Tete
Southampton-Liverpool 4-4 (2-2)
g.: 19. Ward-Prowse, 28., 48. Sulemana, 64. Armstrong – 10., 73. Jota, 14. Firmino, 72. Gakpo
A végeredmény:
1. Manchester City 38 94-33 89 pont - Bajnokok Ligája csoportkör