Premier League: Hozta a papírformát a Liverpool, az Arsenal nem bírt a sereghajtóval
A második helyen álló Liverpool kétgólos győzelmet aratott a 13. Crystal Palace otthonában vasárnap az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 23. fordulójában.
Az Arsenal meglepetésre csak gól nélküli döntetlent játszott hazai pályán a sereghajtó Burnleyvel.
Premier League, 23. forduló:
Crystal Palace-Liverpool 1-3 (0-2)
Arsenal-Burnley 0-0
Leicester City-Brighton 1-1 (0-0)
szombaton játszották:
Southampton-Manchester City 1-1 (1-0)
Manchester United-West Ham United 1-0 (0-0)
Leeds United-Newcastle United 0-1 (0-0)
Brentford-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 (0-0)
Everton-Aston Villa 0-1 (0-1)
pénteken játszották:
Watford-Norwich City 0-3 (0-0)
