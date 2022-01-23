Premier League: Hozta a papírformát a Liverpool, az Arsenal nem bírt a sereghajtóval

2022. január 23. - 17:04 | Sport

A második helyen álló Liverpool kétgólos győzelmet aratott a 13. Crystal Palace otthonában vasárnap az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 23. fordulójában.

Fotó: TASR/AP

Az Arsenal meglepetésre csak gól nélküli döntetlent játszott hazai pályán a sereghajtó Burnleyvel.

Premier League, 23. forduló:

Crystal Palace-Liverpool 1-3 (0-2)
Arsenal-Burnley 0-0
Leicester City-Brighton 1-1 (0-0)

szombaton játszották:
Southampton-Manchester City 1-1 (1-0)
Manchester United-West Ham United 1-0 (0-0)
Leeds United-Newcastle United 0-1 (0-0)
Brentford-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 (0-0)
Everton-Aston Villa 0-1 (0-1)

pénteken játszották:
Watford-Norwich City 0-3 (0-0)


(MTI)

