Premier League - Idegenben nyert a Tottenham
A Tottenham Hotspur egygólos győzelmet aratott a Burnley vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság hatodik fordulójának hétfői zárómérkőzésén.
A hazaiak így továbbra is nyeretlenek a Premier League-ben, míg a londoniak öt találkozó óta veretlenek.
Premier League, 6. forduló:
Burnley-Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 (0-0)
korábban:
Brighton-West Bromwich Albion 1-1 (1-0)
vasárnap játszották:
Arsenal-Leicester City 0-1 (0-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Newcastle United 1-1 (0-0)
Southampton-Everton 2-0 (2-0)
szombaton játszották:
Liverpool FC-Sheffield United 2-1 (1-1)
Manchester United-Chelsea 0-0
Fulham-Crystal Palace 1-2 (0-1)
West Ham United-Manchester City 1-1 (1-0)
pénteken játszották:
Aston Villa-Leeds United 0-3 (0-0)
A tabella:
1. Everton 6 14- 9 13 pont
2. FC Liverpool 6 15-14 13
3. Aston Villa 5 12- 5 12
4. Leicester City 6 13- 8 12
5. Tottenham Hotspur 6 16- 8 11
6. Leeds United 6 12- 9 10
7. Southampton 6 10- 9 10
8. Crystal Palace 6 8- 9 10
9. Wolverhampton Wanderers 6 6- 8 10
10. Chelsea 6 13- 9 9
11. Arsenal 6 8- 7 9
12. West Ham United 6 12- 8 8
13. Manchester City 5 8- 8 8
14. Newcastle United 6 8-10 8
15. Manchester United 5 9-12 7
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 6 10-12 5
17. West Bromwich Albion 6 6-14 3
18. Burnley 5 3- 9 1
Sheffield United 6 3- 9 1
20. Fulham 6 5-14 1
(MTI)