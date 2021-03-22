Premier League - Idegenben nyert a Tottenham
A Tottenham Hotspur 2-0-ra nyert az Aston Villa otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 18. fordulójában elmaradt, és vasárnap pótolt összecsapáson.
Premier League:
a 18. fordulóból elhalasztott mérkőzés:
Aston Villa-Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 (0-1)
korábban:
a 29. fordulóból elhalasztott mérkőzés:
West Ham United-Arsenal 3-3 (3-1)
szombaton játszották:
a 29. fordulóból elhalasztott mérkőzés:
Brighton-Newcastle United 3-0 (1-0)
pénteken játszották:
a 29. fordulóból elhalasztott mérkőzés:
Fulham-Leeds United 1-2 (1-1)
Az állás:
1. Manchester City 30 64-21 71 pont
2. Manchester United 29 56-32 57
3. Leicester City 29 53-32 56
4. Chelsea 29 44-25 51
5. West Ham United 29 45-35 49
6. Tottenham Hotspur 29 49-30 48
7. FC Liverpool 29 48-36 46
8. Everton 28 40-37 46
9. Arsenal 29 40-32 42
10. Aston Villa 28 39-30 41
11. Leeds United 29 45-47 39
12. Crystal Palace 29 31-47 37
13. Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 28-38 35
14. Southampton 29 36-51 33
15. Burnley 29 22-37 33
16. Brighton 29 32-36 32
17. Newcastle United 29 28-48 28
18. Fulham 30 23-38 26
19. West Bromwich Albion 29 20-57 18
20. Sheffield United 29 16-50 14
(MTI)