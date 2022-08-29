Premier League - Kane duplájával idegenben nyert a Tottenham

2022. augusztus 29. - 07:35 | Sport

A Tottenham Hotspur 2-0-ra győzött a Nottingham Forest otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság negyedik fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján, és ezzel feljött a harmadik helyre.

Premier League - Kane duplájával idegenben nyert a Tottenham
Fotó: AP/TASR

A gólokat Harry Kane szerezte az ötödik, illetve a 81. percben, a csatár az 56. percben büntetőt hibázott.

Premier League, 4. forduló:

Nottingham Forest-Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 (0-1)

g.: 5., 81. Kane

Összefoglaló

Aston Villa-West Ham United 0-1 (0-0)

g.: 74. Fornals

Wolverhampton Wanderers-Newcastle United 1-1 (1-0)

g.: 38. Neves - 90. Saint-Maximin

Összefoglaló

szombaton játszották:

Arsenal-Fulham 2-1 (0-0)

Brentford-Everton 1-1 (0-1)

Brighton-Leeds United 1-0 (0-0)

Chelsea-Leicester City 2-1 (0-0)

Liverpool-Bournemouth 9-0 (5-0)

Manchester City-Crystal Palace 4-2 (0-2)

Southampton-Manchester United 0-1 (0-0)

Az állás:

1. Arsenal 4 11- 3 12 pont

2. Manchester City 4 13- 5 10

3. Tottenham Hotspur 4 9- 3 10

4. Brighton 4 5- 1 10

5. Leeds United 4 7- 4 7

6. Chelsea 4 5- 6 7

7. Manchester United 4 4- 7 6

8. Newcastle United 4 6- 4 6

9. Liverpool 4 13- 5 5

10. Brentford 4 9- 6 5

11. Fulham 4 6- 6 5

12. Crystal Palace 4 6- 8 4

13. Southampton 4 5- 8 4

14. Nottingham 4 2- 5 4

15. Aston Villa 4 3- 7 3

16. West Ham United 4 1- 5 3

17. Bournemouth 4 2-16 3

18. Everton 4 3- 5 2

19. Wolverhampton 4 2- 4 2

20. Leicester City 4 6-10 1

(MTI)

Címkék: Tottenham, Premier League, labdarúgás