Premier League - Kane duplájával idegenben nyert a Tottenham
A Tottenham Hotspur 2-0-ra győzött a Nottingham Forest otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság negyedik fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján, és ezzel feljött a harmadik helyre.
A gólokat Harry Kane szerezte az ötödik, illetve a 81. percben, a csatár az 56. percben büntetőt hibázott.
Premier League, 4. forduló:
Nottingham Forest-Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 (0-1)
g.: 5., 81. Kane
Aston Villa-West Ham United 0-1 (0-0)
g.: 74. Fornals
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Newcastle United 1-1 (1-0)
g.: 38. Neves - 90. Saint-Maximin
szombaton játszották:
Arsenal-Fulham 2-1 (0-0)
Brentford-Everton 1-1 (0-1)
Brighton-Leeds United 1-0 (0-0)
Chelsea-Leicester City 2-1 (0-0)
Liverpool-Bournemouth 9-0 (5-0)
Manchester City-Crystal Palace 4-2 (0-2)
Southampton-Manchester United 0-1 (0-0)
Az állás:
1. Arsenal 4 11- 3 12 pont
2. Manchester City 4 13- 5 10
3. Tottenham Hotspur 4 9- 3 10
4. Brighton 4 5- 1 10
5. Leeds United 4 7- 4 7
6. Chelsea 4 5- 6 7
7. Manchester United 4 4- 7 6
8. Newcastle United 4 6- 4 6
9. Liverpool 4 13- 5 5
10. Brentford 4 9- 6 5
11. Fulham 4 6- 6 5
12. Crystal Palace 4 6- 8 4
13. Southampton 4 5- 8 4
14. Nottingham 4 2- 5 4
15. Aston Villa 4 3- 7 3
16. West Ham United 4 1- 5 3
17. Bournemouth 4 2-16 3
18. Everton 4 3- 5 2
19. Wolverhampton 4 2- 4 2
20. Leicester City 4 6-10 1
(MTI)