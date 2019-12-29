Premier League - Két góllal nyert a Manchester United
A Manchester United 2-0-ra győzött a Burnley otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság huszadik fordulójának szombati játéknapján.
A meccs első gólját a francia Anthony Martial szerezte a szünet előtt, a végeredményt pedig Marcus Rashford állította be a 95. percben.
Premier League, 20. forduló:
Burnley-Manchester United 0-2 (0-1)
Norwich City-Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 (1-0)
West Ham United-Leicester City 1-2 (1-1)
Newcastle United-Everton 1-2 (0-1)
Southampton-Crystal Palace 1-1 (0-0)
Watford-Aston Villa 3-0 (1-0)
Brighton-Bournemouth 2-0 (1-0)
vasárnap játsszák:
Arsenal-Chelsea 15.00
Liverpool-Wolverhampton Wanderers 17.30
Manchester City-Sheffield United 19.00
A tabella:
1. Liverpool 18 46-14 52 pont
2. Leicester City 20 43-19 42
3. Manchester City 19 52-23 38
4. Chelsea 19 33-27 32
5. Manchester United 20 32-23 31
6. Tottenham Hotspur 20 36-29 30
7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 29-24 30
8. Sheffield United 19 23-17 29
9. Crystal Palace 20 18-22 27
10. Everton 20 23-30 25
11. Newcastle United 20 20-30 25
12. Arsenal 19 25-28 24
13. Burnley 20 23-32 24
14. Brighton 20 24-28 23
15. Southampton 20 24-38 22
16. Bournemouth 20 20-28 20
17. West Ham United 19 21-32 19
18. Aston Villa 20 25-36 18
19. Watford 20 15-33 16
20. Norwich City 20 21-40 13
MTI