Premier League - Két öngóllal nyert a Liverpool
A Liverpool hátrányból fordítva 2-1-re legyőzte a vendég Leicester Cityt az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 18. fordulójának pénteki játéknapján.
A Vörösök már a negyedik percben hátrányba kerültek, de a Leicester City belga védőjének, Wout Faesnek a két öngóljával fordítottak és nyertek, így sorozatban negyedik sikerüket aratták a Premier League-ben.
Premier League, 18. forduló:
West Ham United-Brentford 0-2 (0-2)
Liverpool-Leicester City 2-1 (2-1)
szombat:
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Manchester United 13.30
Bournemouth-Crystal Palace 16.00
Fulham-Southampton 16.00
Manchester City-Everton 16.00
Newcastle United-Leeds United 16.00
Brighton-Arsenal 18.30
vasárnap:
Tottenham Hotspur-Aston Villa 15.00
Nottingham Forest-Chelsea 17.30
A tabella:
1. Arsenal 15 36-12 40 pont
2. Manchester City 15 43-15 35
3. Newcastle United 16 32-11 33
4. Tottenham Hotspur 16 33-23 30
5. Manchester United 15 23-20 29
6. Liverpool 16 33-19 28
7. Brighton 15 26-20 24
8. Chelsea 15 19-17 24
9. Brentford 17 27-27 23
10. Fulham 16 27-26 22
11. Crystal Palace 15 15-21 19
12. Aston Villa 16 17-25 18
13. Leicester City 17 26-30 17
14. Bournemouth 16 18-34 16
15. Leeds United 15 23-29 15
16. Everton 16 12-19 14
17. West Ham United 17 13-22 14
18. Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 10-25 13
19. Nottingham Forest 16 11-33 13
20. Southampton 16 14-30 12
(MTI)