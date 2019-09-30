Premier League - Kiütötte ellenfelét a Leicester City

2019. szeptember 30. - 13:11 | Sport

A Leicester City 5-0-ra legyőzte a vendég Newcastle Unitedot az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság hetedik fordulójának vasárnapi mérkőzésén.

Premier League - Kiütötte ellenfelét a Leicester City
-illusztráció- (Fotó: AP)

Jamie Vardy két gólt szerzett - a szezonban másodszor - a mérkőzésen, amelyen a vendégek a 43. perctől emberhátrányban játszottak.

Premier League, 7. forduló:

Leicester City-Newcastle United 5-0 (1-0)

szombaton játszották:

Everton-Manchester City 1-3 (1-1)
Aston Villa-Burnley 2-2 (1-0)
Bournemouth-West Ham United 2-2 (1-1)
Chelsea-Brighton 2-0 (0-0)
Crystal Palace-Norwich City 2-0 (1-0)
Tottenham Hotspur-Southampton 2-1 (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Watford 2-0 (1-0)
Sheffield United-FC Liverpool 0-1 (0-0)

hétfőn játsszák:

Manchester United-Arsenal 21.00

 

Az állás:

1. Liverpool                7   18- 5   21 pont
2. Manchester City     7   27- 7   16
3. Leicester City         7   13- 5   14
4. West Ham United    7   10- 9  12
5. Tottenham Hotspur 7   14- 9   11
6. Chelsea                   7   14-13   11
7. Bournemouth          7   13-12   11
8. Arsenal                    6   11-10   11
9. Crystal Palace          7    6- 7   11
10. Burnley                  7   10- 9    9
11. Manchester United        6    8- 6    8
12. Sheffield United            7    7- 7    8
13. Wolverhampton Wanderers  7    9-11    7
14. Southampton   7    7-11    7
15. Everton            7    6-12    7
16. Brighton          7    5-10    6
17. Norwich City  7    9-16    6
18. Aston Villa      7    8-11    5
19. Newcastle United         7    4-13    5
20. Watford                        7    4-20     2

(MTI)

AMI BIZTOSAN ÉRDEKELNÉ
24 ÓRA HÍREI