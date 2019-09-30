Premier League - Kiütötte ellenfelét a Leicester City
A Leicester City 5-0-ra legyőzte a vendég Newcastle Unitedot az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság hetedik fordulójának vasárnapi mérkőzésén.
Jamie Vardy két gólt szerzett - a szezonban másodszor - a mérkőzésen, amelyen a vendégek a 43. perctől emberhátrányban játszottak.
Premier League, 7. forduló:
Leicester City-Newcastle United 5-0 (1-0)
szombaton játszották:
Everton-Manchester City 1-3 (1-1)
Aston Villa-Burnley 2-2 (1-0)
Bournemouth-West Ham United 2-2 (1-1)
Chelsea-Brighton 2-0 (0-0)
Crystal Palace-Norwich City 2-0 (1-0)
Tottenham Hotspur-Southampton 2-1 (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Watford 2-0 (1-0)
Sheffield United-FC Liverpool 0-1 (0-0)
hétfőn játsszák:
Manchester United-Arsenal 21.00
Az állás:
1. Liverpool 7 18- 5 21 pont
2. Manchester City 7 27- 7 16
3. Leicester City 7 13- 5 14
4. West Ham United 7 10- 9 12
5. Tottenham Hotspur 7 14- 9 11
6. Chelsea 7 14-13 11
7. Bournemouth 7 13-12 11
8. Arsenal 6 11-10 11
9. Crystal Palace 7 6- 7 11
10. Burnley 7 10- 9 9
11. Manchester United 6 8- 6 8
12. Sheffield United 7 7- 7 8
13. Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 9-11 7
14. Southampton 7 7-11 7
15. Everton 7 6-12 7
16. Brighton 7 5-10 6
17. Norwich City 7 9-16 6
18. Aston Villa 7 8-11 5
19. Newcastle United 7 4-13 5
20. Watford 7 4-20 2
(MTI)