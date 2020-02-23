Premier League - Leicesterben nyert a Manchester City

2020. február 23. - 10:10 | Sport

A címvédő és jelenleg második Manchester City 1-0-ra nyert Leicesterben, a tabella harmadik helyezettjének vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 27. fordulójának szombati rangadóján.

Fotó: AFP

A találkozót a brazil Gabriel Jesus találata döntötte el. Sikerével a manchesteri gárda fontos három pontot gyűjtött a második helyért folytatott versenyfutásban.

Premier League, 27. forduló:
Leicester City-Manchester City 0-1 (0-0)
Burnley-Bournemouth 3-0 (0-0)
Crystal Palace-Newcastle United 1-0 (1-0)
Sheffield United-Brighton 1-1 (1-1)
Southampton-Aston Villa 2-0 (1-0)
Chelsea-Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 (1-0)

vasárnap játsszák:
Manchester United-Watford 15.00
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Norwich City 15.00
Arsenal-Everton 17.30

hétfőn játsszák:
Liverpool-West Ham United 21.00

Az állás:
 1. Liverpool           26  61-15   76 pont
 2. Manchester City     27  68-29   57
 3. Leicester City      27  54-27   50
 4. Chelsea             27  45-37   44
 5. Tottenham Hotspur   27  44-36   40
 6. Sheffield United    27  29-25   40
 7. Manchester United   26  38-29   38
 8. Burnley             27  33-39   37
 9. Wolverhampton       26  35-32   36
10. Everton             26  34-38   36
11. Arsenal             26  36-34   34
12. Southampton         27  34-48   34
13. Crystal Palace      27  24-32   33
14. Newcastle United    27  24-41   31
15. Brighton            27  32-39   28
16. Bournemouth         27  26-43   26
17. Aston Villa         27  34-52   25
18. West Ham United     26  30-45   24
19. Watford             26  24-40   24
20. Norwich City        26  24-48   18


MTI

