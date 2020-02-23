Premier League - Leicesterben nyert a Manchester City
A címvédő és jelenleg második Manchester City 1-0-ra nyert Leicesterben, a tabella harmadik helyezettjének vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 27. fordulójának szombati rangadóján.
A találkozót a brazil Gabriel Jesus találata döntötte el. Sikerével a manchesteri gárda fontos három pontot gyűjtött a második helyért folytatott versenyfutásban.
Premier League, 27. forduló:
Leicester City-Manchester City 0-1 (0-0)
Burnley-Bournemouth 3-0 (0-0)
Crystal Palace-Newcastle United 1-0 (1-0)
Sheffield United-Brighton 1-1 (1-1)
Southampton-Aston Villa 2-0 (1-0)
Chelsea-Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 (1-0)
vasárnap játsszák:
Manchester United-Watford 15.00
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Norwich City 15.00
Arsenal-Everton 17.30
hétfőn játsszák:
Liverpool-West Ham United 21.00
Az állás:
1. Liverpool 26 61-15 76 pont
2. Manchester City 27 68-29 57
3. Leicester City 27 54-27 50
4. Chelsea 27 45-37 44
5. Tottenham Hotspur 27 44-36 40
6. Sheffield United 27 29-25 40
7. Manchester United 26 38-29 38
8. Burnley 27 33-39 37
9. Wolverhampton 26 35-32 36
10. Everton 26 34-38 36
11. Arsenal 26 36-34 34
12. Southampton 27 34-48 34
13. Crystal Palace 27 24-32 33
14. Newcastle United 27 24-41 31
15. Brighton 27 32-39 28
16. Bournemouth 27 26-43 26
17. Aston Villa 27 34-52 25
18. West Ham United 26 30-45 24
19. Watford 26 24-40 24
20. Norwich City 26 24-48 18
