Premier League: A Liverpool nyerte az Arsenal elleni rangadót
A címvédő Liverpool háromgólos győzelmet aratott az Arsenal vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság harmincadik fordulójának szombati játéknapján.
A sikerükkel ötödik helyen álló Vörösök mindhárom góljukat a második félidőben szerezték, Diogo Jota pedig duplázott.
Premier League, 30. forduló:
Arsenal-Liverpool 0-3 (0-0)
Leicester City-Manchester City 0-2 (0-0)
Leeds United-Sheffield United 2-1 (1-1)
Chelsea-West Bromwich Albion 2-5 (1-2)
vasárnap játsszák:
Southampton-Burnley 13.00
Newcastle United-Tottenham Hotspur 15.05
Aston Villa-Fulham 17.30
Manchester United-Brighton 20.30
hétfőn játsszák:
Everton-Crystal Palace 19.00
Wolverhampton Wanderers-West Ham United 21.15
Az állás:
1. Manchester City 31 66-21 74 pont
2. Manchester United 29 56-32 57
3. Leicester City 30 53-34 56
4. Chelsea 30 46-30 51
5. FC Liverpool 30 51-36 49
6. West Ham United 29 45-35 49
7. Tottenham Hotspur 29 49-30 48
8. Everton 28 40-37 46
9. Arsenal 30 40-35 42
10. Leeds United 30 47-48 42
11. Aston Villa 28 39-30 41
12. Crystal Palace 29 31-47 37
13. Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 28-38 35
14. Southampton 29 36-51 33
15. Burnley 29 22-37 33
16. Brighton 29 32-36 32
17. Newcastle United 29 28-48 28
18. Fulham 30 23-38 26
19. West Bromwich Albion 30 25-59 21
20. Sheffield United 30 17-52 14
MTI