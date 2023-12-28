Premier League: Liverpoolban győzött a címvédő Manchester City
A címvédő Manchester City 3-1-re nyert az Everton otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 19. fordulójának szerdai játéknapján.
A Bajnokok Ligájában is címvédő City legutóbb 2017 januárjában kapott ki a Goodison Parkban, azóta minden tétmérkőzését megnyerte az Everton otthonában.
Premier League, 19. forduló:
Everton-Manchester City 1-3 (1-0)
Brentford-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-4 (1-3)
Chelsea-Crystal Palace 2-1 (1-1)
kedden játszották:
Manchester United-Aston Villa 3-2 (0-2)
Burnley-Liverpool FC 0-2 (0-1)
Newcastle United-Nottingham Forest 1-3 (1-1)
AFC Bournemouth-Fulham 3-0 (1-0)
Sheffield United-Luton Town 2-3 (0-1)
csütörtökön játsszák:
Brighton-Tottenham Hotspur 20.30
Arsenal-West Ham United 21.15
A tabella:
1. Liverpool FC 19 39-16 42 pont
2. Arsenal 18 36-16 40
3. Aston Villa 19 40-25 39
4. Manchester City 18 43-21 37
5. Tottenham Hotspur 18 37-24 36
6. Manchester United 19 21-25 31
7. West Ham United 18 31-30 30
8. Newcastle United 19 37-25 29
9. Brighton 18 34-31 27
10. Chelsea 19 31-29 25
11. Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 27-31 25
12. AFC Bournemouth 18 27-32 25
13. Fulham 19 26-34 21
14. Brentford 18 25-28 19
15. Crystal Palace 19 19-28 18
16. Nottingham Forest 19 22-34 17
17. Everton 19 24-25 16
18. Luton Town 18 21-34 15
19. Burnley 19 18-38 11
20. Sheffield United 19 15-47 9
Az Evertontól 10 pontot levontak.
MTI