Premier League: Liverpooli siker Newcastle-ban
A kilencedikről a nyolcadik helyre lépett előre a Liverpool azzal, hogy nyert szombaton a negyedik pozícióját megőrző Newcastle vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 24. fordulójában.
A Vörösök gyakorlatilag bő negyedóra alatt elintézték a házigazda együttesét: előbb Darwin Nunez talált be a 10., majd Cody Gakpo a 17. percben. A hazaiak helyzetét tovább nehezítette, hogy a 22. perctől - Nick Pope kiállítása nyomán - emberhátrányban játszották végig a meccset.
Premier League, 24. forduló:
Newcastle United-Liverpool 0-2 (0-2)
Nottingham Forest-Manchester City 1-1 (0-1)
Chelsea-Southampton 0-1 (0-1)
Everton-Leeds United 1-0 (0-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Bournemouth 0-1 (0-0)
Brentford-Crystal Palace 1-1 (0-0)
Brighton-Fulham 0-1 (0-0)
Aston Villa-Arsenal 2-4 (2-1)
vasárnap játsszák:
Manchester United-Leicester City 15.30
Tottenham Hotspur-West Ham United 17.30
Az állás:
1. Arsenal 23 51-23 54 pont
2. Manchester City 24 60-24 52
3. Manchester United 23 38-28 46
4. Newcastle United 23 35-15 41
5. Tottenham Hotspur 23 42-35 39
6. Fulham 23 35-30 38
7. Brighton 22 39-29 35
8. Liverpool 22 38-28 35
9. Brentford 23 37-30 35
10. Chelsea 23 23-23 31
11. Aston Villa 23 28-38 28
12. Crystal Palace 23 21-31 26
13. Nottingham Forest 23 18-38 25
14. Leicester City 22 36-38 24
15. Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 17-32 23
16. Everton 23 17-30 21
17. Bournemouth 23 21-44 21
18. West Ham United 22 19-27 20
19. Leeds United 23 28-39 19
20. Southampton 23 19-40 18
MTI