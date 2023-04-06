Premier League: A Manchester United és a Newcastle is pótolt találkozót nyert
A dobogóért vetélkedő Manchester United és a Newcastle United is győzött az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság szerdán pótolt mérkőzésein.
A Newcastle könnyed, 5-1-es sikerrel gyűjtötte be a három pontot a bennmaradásért harcoló West Ham vendégeként, ezzel sorozatban negyedszer nyert a Premier League-ben, és harmadik a tabellán.
A Manchester - amely csupán rosszabb gólkülönbsége miatt áll a negyedik helyen - hazai pályán Marcus Rashford góljával 1-0-ra kerekedett a Brentford fölé, ezzel hárommeccses bajnoki nyeretlenséget zárt le.
Premier League:
a 25. fordulóból pótolt mérkőzés:
Manchester United-Brentford 1-0 (1-0)
a 7. fordulóból pótolt mérkőzés:
West Ham United-Newcastle United 1-5 (1-2)
Az állás:
1. Arsenal 29 70-27 72
2. Manchester City 28 71-26 64
3. Newcastle United 28 46-20 53
4. Manchester United 28 42-37 53
5. Tottenham Hotspur 29 53-41 50
6. Brighton 27 51-34 46
7. Aston Villa 29 39-40 44
8. Liverpool FC 28 48-33 43
9. Brentford 29 46-38 43
10. Fulham 28 39-39 39
11. Chelsea 29 29-30 39
12. Crystal Palace 29 24-39 30
13. Leeds United 29 38-49 29
14. Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 23-42 28
15. West Ham United 28 26-39 27
16. Everton 29 23-41 27
17. Nottingham Forest 29 24-52 27
18. Bournemouth 29 27-57 27
19. Leicester City 29 40-51 25
20. Southampton 29 23-47 23
MTI