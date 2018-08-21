Premier League - Másodszor is nyert a Liverpool

2018. augusztus 21. - 07:09 | Sport

A Liverpool FC 2-0-ra nyert a Crystal Palace otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság második fordulójának hétfő esti zárómérkőzésén.

Az előző idényben Bajnokok Ligája-döntős csapat az első körben a West Ham Unitedet győzte le 4-0-ra.

Premier League, 2. forduló:

Crystal Palace-FC Liverpool 0-2 (0-1)

vasárnap játszották:

Brighton-Manchester United 3-2 (3-1)
Manchester City-Huddersfield Town 6-1 (3-1)
Burnley-Watford 1-3 (1-1

szombaton játszották:

Chelsea-Arsenal 3-2 (2-2)
Tottenham Hotspur-Fulham 3-1 (1-0)
West Ham United-Bournemouth 1-2 (1-0)
Everton-Southampton 2-1 (2-0)
Leicester City-Wolwerhampton Wanderers 2-0 (2-0)
Cardiff City-Newcastle United 0-0

A tabella:

1. Manchester City    2  8-1  6 pont
2. Liverpool              2  6-0  6
3. Chelsea                 2  6-2  6
4. Watford                 2  5-1  6
5. Tottenham Hotspur  2  5-2  6
6. Bournemouth        2  4-1  6
7. Everton            2  4-3  4
8. Leicester City     2  3-2  3
9. Manchester United  2  4-4  3
10. Crystal Palace     2  2-2  3
11. Brighton           2  3-4  3
12. Newcastle United   2  1-2  1
13. Southampton        2  1-2  1
14. Wolverhampton      2  2-4  1
15. Burnley            2  1-3  1
16. Cardiff City       2  0-2  1
17. Arsenal            2  2-5  0
18. Fulham             2  1-5  0
19. West Ham United    2  1-6  0
20. Huddersfield Town  2  1-9  0

(MTI)

AMI BIZTOSAN ÉRDEKELNÉ
24 ÓRA HÍREI