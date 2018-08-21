Premier League - Másodszor is nyert a Liverpool
A Liverpool FC 2-0-ra nyert a Crystal Palace otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság második fordulójának hétfő esti zárómérkőzésén.
Az előző idényben Bajnokok Ligája-döntős csapat az első körben a West Ham Unitedet győzte le 4-0-ra.
Premier League, 2. forduló:
Crystal Palace-FC Liverpool 0-2 (0-1)
vasárnap játszották:
Brighton-Manchester United 3-2 (3-1)
Manchester City-Huddersfield Town 6-1 (3-1)
Burnley-Watford 1-3 (1-1
szombaton játszották:
Chelsea-Arsenal 3-2 (2-2)
Tottenham Hotspur-Fulham 3-1 (1-0)
West Ham United-Bournemouth 1-2 (1-0)
Everton-Southampton 2-1 (2-0)
Leicester City-Wolwerhampton Wanderers 2-0 (2-0)
Cardiff City-Newcastle United 0-0
A tabella:
1. Manchester City 2 8-1 6 pont
2. Liverpool 2 6-0 6
3. Chelsea 2 6-2 6
4. Watford 2 5-1 6
5. Tottenham Hotspur 2 5-2 6
6. Bournemouth 2 4-1 6
7. Everton 2 4-3 4
8. Leicester City 2 3-2 3
9. Manchester United 2 4-4 3
10. Crystal Palace 2 2-2 3
11. Brighton 2 3-4 3
12. Newcastle United 2 1-2 1
13. Southampton 2 1-2 1
14. Wolverhampton 2 2-4 1
15. Burnley 2 1-3 1
16. Cardiff City 2 0-2 1
17. Arsenal 2 2-5 0
18. Fulham 2 1-5 0
19. West Ham United 2 1-6 0
20. Huddersfield Town 2 1-9 0
(MTI)