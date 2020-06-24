Premier League - Megszakította nyeretlenségi sorozatát a Tottenham
A Tottenham négy nyeretlen bajnoki után gyűjtötte be újra a három pontot, miután az angol labdarúgó élvonal 31. fordulójának keddi játéknapján 2-0-ra legyőzte vendégét, a kiesés elől menekülő West Hamet.
Premier League, 31. forduló:
Tottenham Hotspur-West Ham United 2-0 (0-0)
Korábban:
Leicester City-Brighton 0-0
Szerdán játsszák:
Manchester United-Sheffield United 19.00
Newcastle United-Aston Villa 19.00
Norwich City-Everton 19.00
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Bournemouth 19.00
FC Liverpool-Crystal Palace 21.15
Csütörtökön játsszák:
Burnley-Watford 19.00
Southampton-Arsenal 19.00
Chelsea-Manchester City 21.15
Az állás:
1. Liverpool FC 30 66-21 83 pont
2. Manchester City 30 76-31 63
3. Leicester City 31 59-29 55
4. Chelsea 30 53-40 51
5. Manchester United 30 45-31 46
6. Wolverhampton Wanderers 30 43-34 46
7. Tottenham Hotspur 31 50-41 45
8. Sheffield United 30 30-28 44
9. Crystal Palace 30 28-32 42
10. Arsenal 30 41-41 40
11. Burnley 30 34-45 39
12. Everton 30 37-46 38
13. Newcastle United 30 28-41 38
14. Southampton 30 38-52 37
15. Brighton 31 34-41 33
16. Watford 30 28-45 28
17. West Ham United 31 35-54 27
18. Bournemouth 30 29-49 27
19. Aston Villa 30 35-58 26
20. Norwich City 30 25-55 21
MTI