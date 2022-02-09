Premier League: Nem bírt a sereghajtóval a Manchester United
A Manchester United meglepetésre csak döntetlent játszott a sereghajtó Burnley otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság hétközi, 24. fordulójának keddi játéknapján.
A Newcastle United és a West Ham United hazai környezetben nyert.
Premier League, 24. forduló:
Burnley-Manchester United 1-1 (0-1)
Newcastle United-Everton 3-1 (1-1)
West Ham United-Watford 1-0 (0-0)
szerdán játsszák:
Manchester City-Brentford 20.45
Norwich City-Crystal Palace 20.45
Tottenham Hotspur-Southampton 20.45
Aston Villa-Leeds United 20.45
csütörtökön játsszák:
Liverpool-Leicester City 20.45
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Arsenal 20.45
A tabella:
1. Manchester City 23 55-14 57 pont
2. Liverpool 22 58-19 48
3. Chelsea 24 48-18 47
4. West Ham United 24 42-31 40
5. Manchester United 23 37-31 39
6. Arsenal 21 33-25 36
7. Tottenham Hotspur 20 26-24 36
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 19-16 34
9. Brighton 22 23-23 30
10. Leicester City 20 34-37 26
11. Aston Villa 21 28-32 26
12. Southampton 22 26-34 25
13. Crystal Palace 22 31-34 24
14. Brentford 23 26-38 23
15. Leeds United 21 24-40 22
16. Everton 21 25-38 19
17. Newcastle United 22 24-44 18
18. Norwich City 22 13-45 16
19. Watford 22 23-41 15
20. Burnley 20 17-28 14