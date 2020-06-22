Premier League - Nem született gól a liverpooli rangadón
Az óriási fölénnyel éllovas Liverpool gól nélküli döntetlent ért el a városi rivális Everton vendégeként vasárnap, az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 30. fordulójában.
Jürgen Klopp együttese a némileg váratlan döntetlen ellenére is kényelmes előnnyel áll az első helyen, a második Manchester City jelenleg 23 pontra van tőle.
Premier League, 30. forduló:
Everton-FC Liverpool 0-0
korábban:
Aston Villa-Chelsea 1-2 (1-0)
Newcastle United-Sheffield United 3-0 (0-0)
szombaton játszották:
Bournemouth-Crystal Palace 0-2 (0-2)
West Ham United-Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 (0-0)
Brighton-Arsenal 2-1 (0-0)
Watford-Leicester City 1-1 (0-0)
pénteken játszották:
Tottenham Hotspur-Manchester United 1-1 (1-0)
Norwich City-Southampton 0-3 (0-0)
hétfőn játsszák:
Manchester City-Burnley 21.00
Az állás:
1. Liverpool 30 66-21 83 pont
2. Manchester City 29 71-31 60
3. Leicester City 30 59-29 54
4. Chelsea 30 53-40 51
5. Manchester United 30 45-31 46
6. Wolverhampton Wanderers 30 43-34 46
7. Sheffield United 30 30-28 44
8. Tottenham Hotspur 30 48-41 42
9. Crystal Palace 30 28-32 42
10. Arsenal 30 41-41 40
11. Burnley 29 34-40 39
12. Everton 30 37-46 38
13. Newcastle United 30 28-41 38
14. Southampton 30 38-52 37
15. Brighton & Hove Albion 30 34-41 32
16. Watford 30 28-45 28
17. West Ham 30 35-52 27
18. Bournemouth 30 29-49 27
19. Aston Villa 30 35-58 26
20. Norwich City 30 25-55 21
(MTI)