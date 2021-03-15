Premier League - Öngóllal nyert a Manchester United
A második Manchester United egy öngóllal verte a vendég West Hamet az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 28. fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján.
Premier League, 28. forduló:
Manchester United-West Ham United 1-0 (0-0)
korábban:
Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 (1-1)
Leicester City-Sheffield United 5-0 (1-0)
Southampton-Brighton 1-2 (1-1)
szombaton játszották:
Everton-Burnley 1-2 (1-2)
Crystal Palace-West Bromwich Albion 1-0 (1-0)
Leeds United-Chelsea 0-0
Fulham-Manchester City 0-3 (0-0)
pénteken játszották:
Newcastle United-Aston Villa 1-1 (0-0)
hétfőn játsszák:
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Liverpool FC 21.00
Az állás:
1.Manchester City 30 64-21 71 pont
2. Manchester United 29 56-32 57
3. Leicester City 29 53-32 56
4. Chelsea 29 44-25 51
5. West Ham United 28 42-32 48
6. Everton 28 40-37 46
7. Tottenham 28 47-30 45
8. Liverpool 28 47-36 43
9. Aston Villa 27 39-28 41
10. Arsenal 28 37-29 41
11. Crystal Palace 29 31-47 37
12. Leeds United 28 43-46 36
13. Wolverhampton 28 28-37 35
14. Southampton 29 36-51 33
15. Burnley 29 22-37 33
16. Brighton 28 29-36 29
17. Newcastle United 28 28-45 28
18. Fulham 29 22-36 26
19. West Bromwich Albion 29 20-57 18
20. Sheffield United 29 16-50 14
(MTI)