Premier League - Otthon nyert az Aston Villa
Az Aston Villa otthon 2-1-re legyőzte a Leeds United gárdáját az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 20. fordulójának nyitómérkőzésén, pénteken.
A hazaiak a mérkőzés elején, majd a második félidő közepén szerzett találataikkal kétgólos előnyre tettek szert, az immár öt forduló óta nyeretlen vendégek erejéből a 83. percben csak a szépítésre futotta.
Premier League, 20. forduló:
Aston Villa-Leeds United 2-1 (1-0)
szombaton játsszák:
Manchester United-Manchester City 13.30
Brighton-Liverpool FC 16.00
Everton-Southampton 16.00
Nottingham Forest-Leicester City 16.00
Wolverhampton Wanderers-West Ham United 16.00
Brentford-Bournemouth 18.30
vasárnap játsszák:
Chelsea-Crystal Palace 15.00
Newcastle United-Fulham 15.00
Tottenham Hotspur-Arsenal 17.30
A tabella:
1. Arsenal 17 40-14 44 pont
2. Manchester City 17 45-16 39
3. Newcastle United 18 32-11 35
4. Manchester United 17 27-20 35
5. Tottenham Hotspur 18 37-25 33
6. Liverpool 17 34-22 28
7. Fulham 18 30-27 28
8. Brighton 17 32-25 27
9. Brentford 18 30-28 26
10. Chelsea 17 20-19 25
11. Aston Villa 19 22-27 25
12. Crystal Palace 17 17-25 22
13. Leicester City 18 26-31 17
14. Leeds United 18 26-33 17
15. Nottingham 18 13-34 17
16. Bournemouth 18 18-39 16
17. West Ham United 18 15-24 15
18. Everton 18 14-24 15
19. Wolverhampton 18 11-27 14
20. Southampton 18 15-33 12
(MTI)