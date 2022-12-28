Premier League - Otthon nyert a Manchester United
A Manchester United hazai pályán 3-0-ra legyőzte a Nottingham Forest együttesét az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 17. fordulójának keddi késő esti mérkőzésén.
A Vörös Ördögök az első félidő derekán három perc leforgása alatt kétgólos előnyre tettek szert, a tabellán utolsó előtti vendégek a szünet előtt meg nem adott találatig jutottak. A Manchester a hajrában szerzett harmadik góljával állította be a végeredményt.
Premier League, 17. forduló:
Manchester United-Nottingham Forest 3-0 (2-0)
korábban:
Chelsea-Bournemouth 2-0 (2-0)
hétfőn játszották:
Arsenal-West Ham United 3-1 (0-1)
Brentford-Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 (1-0)
Crystal Palace-Fulham 0-3 (0-1)
Everton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 (1-1)
Leicester City-Newcastle United 0-3 (0-3)
Southampton-Brighton 1-3 (0-2)
Aston Villa-Liverpool FC 1-3 (0-2)
szerdán játsszák:
Leeds United-Manchester City 21.00
Az állás:
1. Arsenal 15 36-12 40 pont
2. Newcastle United 16 32-11 33
3. Manchester City 14 40-14 32
4. Tottenham Hotspur 16 33-23 30
5. Manchester United 15 23-20 29
6. Liverpool 15 31-18 25
7. Brighton 15 26-20 24
8. Chelsea 15 19-17 24
9. Fulham 16 27-26 22
10. Brentford 16 25-27 20
11. Crystal Palace 15 15-21 19
12. Aston Villa 16 17-25 18
13. Leicester City 16 25-28 17
14. Bournemouth 16 18-34 16
15. Leeds United 14 22-26 15
16. West Ham United 16 13-20 14
17. Everton 16 12-19 14
18. Wolverhampton 16 10-25 13
19. Nottingham Forest 16 11-33 13
20. Southampton 16 14-30 12
(MTI)