Premier League - Otthon tartotta a három pontot az Aston Villa

2019. november 26. - 07:54 | Sport

Az Aston Villa kétgólos győzelmet aratott a vendég Newcastle United felett az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 13. fordulójának hétfő esti zárómérkőzésén.

A birminghami együttes három vereség után gyűjtötte be ismét a három pontot.

Premier League, 13. forduló:

Aston Villa-Newcastle United 2-0 (2-0)

vasárnap játszották:

Sheffield United-Manchester United 3-3 (1-0)    

szombaton játszották:

Manchester City-Chelsea 2-1 (2-1)
Arsenal-Southampton 2-2 (1-1)
Bournemouth-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 (0-2)
Brighton-Leicester City 0-2 (0-0)
Crystal Palace-FC Liverpool 1-2 (0-0)
Everton-Norwich City 0-2 (0-0)
Watford-Burnley 0-3 (0-0)
West Ham United-Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 (0-2)

 

A tabella:

1. FC Liverpool            13   30-11   37 pont
2. Leicester City          13   31- 8   29
3. Manchester City         13   37-14   28
4. Chelsea                 13   28-19   26
5. Wolverhampton Wanderes  13   18-16   19
6. Sheffield United        13   16-12   18
7. Burnley                 13   20-18   18
8. Arsenal                 13   18-19   18
9. Manchester United       13   19-15   17
10. Tottenham Hotspur       13   21-19   17
11. Bournemouth             13   16-17   16
12. Brighton                13   15-19   15
13. Crystal Palace          13   11-18   15
14. Newcastle United        13   11-20   15
15. Aston Villa             13   19-20   14
16. Everton                 13   13-20   14
17. West Ham United         13   16-23   13
18. Norwich City            13   13-28   10
19. Southampton             13   13-31    9
20. Watford                 13    8-26    8

