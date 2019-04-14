Premier League - Pogba két tizenegyesével nyert a Manchester United

2019. április 14. - 09:14 | Sport

A Manchester United Paul Pogba két büntetőből szerzett góljával nyert a West Ham United ellen az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 34. fordulójának szombati utolsó mérkőzésén.

Fotó: TASR

Premier League, 34. forduló:
Manchester United-West Ham United 2-1 (1-0) 
Tottenham Hotspur-Huddersfield Town 4-0 (2-0)
Brighton-Bournemouth 0-5 (0-1)
Burnley-Cardiff City 2-0 (1-0)
Fulham-Everton 2-0 (0-0)
Southampton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 (2-1)

pénteken játszották:
Leicester City-Newcastle United 0-1 (0-1)

vasárnap játsszák:
Crystal Palace-Manchester City 15.05
Liverpool-Chelsea 17.30

hétfőn játsszák:
Watford-Arsenal 21.00

A tabella:
 1. Liverpool                33  75-20  82
 2. Manchester City          32  83-21  80
 3. Tottenham Hotspur        33  64-34  67
 4. Chelsea                  33  57-34  66  
 5. Man United               33  63-44  64  
 6. Arsenal                  32  65-40  63
 7. Leicester City           34  46-45  47  
 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers  33  41-42  47
 9. Everton                  34  46-44  46  
10. Watford                  32  47-47  46  
11. West Ham United          34  42-52  42  
12. Bournemouth              34  49-61  41  
13. Crystal Palace           33  39-43  39  
14. Burnley                  34  42-60  39  
15. Newcastle United         34  32-43  38  
16. Southampton              33  39-54  36  
17. Brighton                 32  32-51  33   
18. Cardiff City             33  28-63  28  
19. Fulham                   34  32-76  20 
20. Huddersfield Town        34  19-67  14


MTI

