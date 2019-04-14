Premier League - Pogba két tizenegyesével nyert a Manchester United
A Manchester United Paul Pogba két büntetőből szerzett góljával nyert a West Ham United ellen az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 34. fordulójának szombati utolsó mérkőzésén.
Premier League, 34. forduló:
Manchester United-West Ham United 2-1 (1-0)
Tottenham Hotspur-Huddersfield Town 4-0 (2-0)
Brighton-Bournemouth 0-5 (0-1)
Burnley-Cardiff City 2-0 (1-0)
Fulham-Everton 2-0 (0-0)
Southampton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 (2-1)
pénteken játszották:
Leicester City-Newcastle United 0-1 (0-1)
vasárnap játsszák:
Crystal Palace-Manchester City 15.05
Liverpool-Chelsea 17.30
hétfőn játsszák:
Watford-Arsenal 21.00
A tabella:
1. Liverpool 33 75-20 82
2. Manchester City 32 83-21 80
3. Tottenham Hotspur 33 64-34 67
4. Chelsea 33 57-34 66
5. Man United 33 63-44 64
6. Arsenal 32 65-40 63
7. Leicester City 34 46-45 47
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 41-42 47
9. Everton 34 46-44 46
10. Watford 32 47-47 46
11. West Ham United 34 42-52 42
12. Bournemouth 34 49-61 41
13. Crystal Palace 33 39-43 39
14. Burnley 34 42-60 39
15. Newcastle United 34 32-43 38
16. Southampton 33 39-54 36
17. Brighton 32 32-51 33
18. Cardiff City 33 28-63 28
19. Fulham 34 32-76 20
20. Huddersfield Town 34 19-67 14
MTI