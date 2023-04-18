Premier League: Salah és Jota is duplázott, simán nyert Leedsben a Liverpool
A Liverpool FC a két-két gólt szerző Mohamed Salah és Diogo Jota teljesítményének is köszönhetően 6-1-es győzelmet aratott a Leeds United vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 30. fordulójának hétfő esti zárómérkőzésén.
Az egyiptomi és a portugál támadó remeklése mellett betalált még a holland válogatott Cody Gakpo, valamint az uruguayi Darwin Nunez is.
Premier League, 31. forduló:
Leeds United-Liverpool FC 1-6 (0-2)
vasárnap játszották:
Nottingham Forest-Manchester United 0-2 (0-1)
West Ham United-Arsenal 2-2 (1-2)
szombaton játszották:
Manchester City-Leicester City 3-1 (3-0)
Aston Villa-Newcastle United 3-0 (1-0)
Chelsea-Brighton 1-2 (1-1)
Everton-Fulham 1-3 (1-1)
Southampton-Crystal Palace 0-2 (0-0)
Tottenham Hotspur-Bournemouth 2-3 (1-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Brentford 2-0 (1-0)
A tabella:
1. Arsenal 31 74-31 74 pont
2. Manchester City 30 78-28 70
3. Manchester United 30 46-37 59
4. Newcastle United 30 48-24 56
5. Tottenham Hotspur 31 57-45 53
6. Aston Villa 31 44-40 50
7. Brighton 29 54-37 49
8. Liverpool 30 56-36 47
9. Brentford 31 47-42 43
10. Fulham 30 42-41 42
11. Chelsea 31 30-33 39
12. Crystal Palace 31 31-40 36
13. Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 26-42 34
14. Bournemouth 31 31-59 33
15. West Ham United 30 29-41 31
16. Leeds United 31 40-60 29
17. Everton 31 24-46 27
18. Nottingham Forest 31 24-56 27
19. Leicester City 31 41-55 25
20. Southampton 31 24-53 23
MTI