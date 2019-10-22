Premier League - A Sheffield legyőzte az Arsenalt
Az újonc Sheffield United hazai pályán 1-0-ra legyőzte az Arsenalt az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság kilencedik fordulójának hétfő esti zárómérkőzésén.
A meccs egyetlen gólját a hazaiak nyáron igazolt francia csatára, Lys Mousset szerezte a harmincadik percben.
Premier League, 9. forduló:
Sheffield United-Arsenal 1-0 (1-0)
vasárnap játszották:
Manchester United-FC Liverpool 1-1 (1-0)
szombaton játszották:
Crystal Palace-Manchester City 0-2 (0-2)
Everton-West Ham United 2-0 (1-0)
Aston Villa-Brighton 2-1 (1-1)
Bournemouth-Norwich 0-0
Chelsea-Newcastle United 1-0 (0-0)
Leicester City-Burnley 2-1 (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur-Watford 1-1 (0-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Southampton 1-1 (0-0)
Az állás:
1. FC Liverpool 9 21- 7 25 pont
2. Manchester City 9 29- 9 19
3. Leicester City 9 16- 8 17
4. Chelsea 9 19-14 17
5. Arsenal 9 13-12 15
6. Crystal Palace 9 8-10 14
7. Tottenham Hotspur 9 15-13 12
8. Burnley 9 12-11 12
9. Sheffield United 9 8- 7 12
10. Bournemouth 9 13-13 12
11. West Ham United 9 11-13 12
12. Aston Villa 9 15-13 11
13. Wolverhampton 9 12-12 11
14. Manchester United 9 10- 9 10
15. Everton 9 8-13 10
16. Brighton 9 9-12 9
17. Southampton 9 9-16 8
18. Newcastle United 9 5-14 8
19. Norwich City 9 10-21 7
20. Watford 9 5-21 4
(MTI)