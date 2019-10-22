Premier League - A Sheffield legyőzte az Arsenalt

2019. október 22. - 08:10 | Sport

Az újonc Sheffield United hazai pályán 1-0-ra legyőzte az Arsenalt az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság kilencedik fordulójának hétfő esti zárómérkőzésén.

Fotó: AP

A meccs egyetlen gólját a hazaiak nyáron igazolt francia csatára, Lys Mousset szerezte a harmincadik percben.

Premier League, 9. forduló:

Sheffield United-Arsenal 1-0 (1-0)

vasárnap játszották:

Manchester United-FC Liverpool 1-1 (1-0)

szombaton játszották:

Crystal Palace-Manchester City 0-2 (0-2)
Everton-West Ham United 2-0 (1-0)
Aston Villa-Brighton 2-1 (1-1)
Bournemouth-Norwich 0-0
Chelsea-Newcastle United 1-0 (0-0)
Leicester City-Burnley 2-1 (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur-Watford 1-1 (0-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Southampton 1-1 (0-0)

Az állás:

1. FC Liverpool      9  21- 7   25 pont
2. Manchester City   9  29- 9   19
3. Leicester City    9  16- 8   17
4. Chelsea           9  19-14   17
5. Arsenal           9  13-12   15
6. Crystal Palace    9   8-10   14
7. Tottenham Hotspur 9  15-13   12
8. Burnley           9  12-11   12
9. Sheffield United  9   8- 7   12
10. Bournemouth       9  13-13   12
11. West Ham United   9  11-13   12
12. Aston Villa       9  15-13   11
13. Wolverhampton     9  12-12   11
14. Manchester United 9  10- 9   10
15. Everton           9   8-13   10
16. Brighton          9   9-12    9
17. Southampton       9   9-16    8
18. Newcastle United  9   5-14    8
19. Norwich City      9  10-21    7
20. Watford           9   5-21    4

(MTI)

