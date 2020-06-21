Premier League: Simán nyert a Newcastle
A Newcastle hazai pályán 3-0-ra legyőzte az 50. perctől emberhátrányban játszó, az európai kupaindulást érő helyekért harcoló Sheffieldet az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 30. fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján.
Premier League, 30. forduló:
Newcastle United-Sheffield United 3-0 (0-0)
később:
Aston Villa-Chelsea 17.15
Everton-FC Liverpool 20.00
szombaton játszották:
Bournemouth-Crystal Palace 0-2 (0-2)
West Ham United-Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 (0-0)
Brighton-Arsenal 2-1 (0-0)
Watford-Leicester City 1-1 (0-0)
pénteken játszották:
Tottenham Hotspur-Manchester United 1-1 (1-0)
Norwich City-Southampton 0-3 (0-0)
hétfőn játsszák:
Manchester City-Burnley 21.00
(MTI)