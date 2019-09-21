Premier League - Southamptonban nyert a Bournemouth

A Bournemouth 3-1-re nyert Southamptonban az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság hatodik fordulójának első mérkőzésén pénteken.

A Bournemouth legutóbb három és fél évvel ezelőtt tudta legyőzni a Southamptont, amellyel azóta hatszor találkozott: két vereség mellett négyszer döntetlenre végeztek egymással a csapatok.

Premier League, 6. forduló:

Southampton-Bournemouth 1-3 (0-2)

szombaton játsszák:

Leicester City-Tottenham Hotspur 13.30
Burnley-Norwich City 16.00
Everton-Sheffield United 16.00
Manchester City-Watford 16.00
Newcastle United-Brighton 18.30

vasárnap játsszák:

Crystal Palace-Wolverhampton Wanderers 15.00
West Ham United-Manchester United 15.00
Arsenal-Aston Villa 17.30
Chelsea-FC Liverpool 17.30

A tabella:

1. FC Liverpool           5   15- 4   15 pont
2. Manchester City      5   16- 6   10
3. Bournemouth           6   11-10   10
4. Tottenham Hotspur  5   11- 6    8
5. Manchester United   5    8- 4    8
6. Leicester Ciry           5    6- 4    8
7. Chelsea                     5   11-11  8
8. Arsenal                     5    8- 8    8
9. West Ham United     5    6- 7    8
10. Everton                   5    5- 7    7
11. Southampton           6    6- 9    7
12. Crystal Palace          5    3- 6    7
13. Norwich City           5    9-12   6
14. Burnley                    5    6- 7    5
15. Sheff United             5    5- 6    5
16. Brighton                   5    5- 8    5
17. Aston Villa              5    4- 6    4
18. Newcastle United         5    4- 8    4
19. Wolverhampton Wanderers  5    6-10    3
20. Watford                  5    4-10    2

