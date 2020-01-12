Premier League - Továbbra is veretlen a Liverpool
A listavezető Liverpool 1-0-ra győzött a Tottenham otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 22. fordulójának szombati rangadóján.
Jürgen Klopp BL-címvédő csapatának találatát a brazil Roberto Firmino szerezte az első játékrészben. Mióta José Mourinho átvette a londoniak irányítását, 13. tétmérkőzésükön már 20. góljukat kapták.
A Liverpool sikerével egymás utáni 38. bajnokiján őrizte meg veretlenségét, legutóbb 2019. január 3-án a Manchester City otthonában kapott ki a Premier League-ben.
Premier League, 22. forduló:
Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool 0-1 (0-1)
Leicester City-Southampton 1-2 (1-1)
Chelsea-Burnley 3-0 (2-0)
Everton-Brighton 1-0 (1-0)
Manchester United-Norwich City 4-0 (1-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Newcastle United 1-1 (1-1)
Crystal Palace-Arsenal 1-1 (0-1)
pénteken játszották:
Sheffield United-West Ham United 1-0 (0-0)
vasárnap játsszák:
Bournemouth-Watford 15.00
Aston Villa-Manchester City 17.30
A tabella:
1. Liverpool 21 50-14 61 pont
2. Leicester City 22 47-21 45
3. Manchester City 21 56-24 44
4. Chelsea 22 39-29 39
5. Manchester United 22 36-25 34
6. Sheffield United 22 24-21 32
7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 22 31-28 31
8. Tottenham Hotspur 22 36-31 30
9. Crystal Palace 22 20-24 29
10. Arsenal 22 29-31 28
11. Everton 22 25-32 28
12. Southampton 22 27-39 28
13. Newcastle United 22 21-34 26
14. Brighton 22 25-30 24
15. Burnley 22 24-37 24
16. West Ham United 21 25-33 22
17. Aston Villa 21 27-37 21
18. Bournemouth 21 20-32 20
19. Watford 21 17-34 19
20. Norwich City 22 22-45 14
A 18. fordulóból elhalasztott West Ham United-Liverpool mérkőzést január 29-én rendezik.
MTI