Premier League - A Watford vendégeként nyert a Brighton
A Watford vendégeként nyert 3-0-ra a Brighton a labdarúgó Premier League 2019/20-as idényének első fordulójában.
A Burnley házigazdaként múlta felül 3-0-ra a Southamptont, a hazaiak góljai a második félidő közepén 12 perc alatt estek.
Az Everton a Crystal Palace, míg a Sheffield United a Bournemouth otthonában ért el döntetlent.
Premier League, 1. forduló:
Watford-Brighton 0-3 (0-1)
Burnley-Southampton 3-0 (0-0)
Bournemouth-Sheffield United 1-1 (0-0)
Crystal Palace-Everton 0-0
korábban: West Ham United-Manchester City 0-5 (0-1)
pénteken játszották: Liverpool FC-Norwich City 4-1 (4-0)
később: Tottenham Hotspur-Aston Villa 18.30
vasárnap játsszák:
Leicester City-Wolverhampton Wanderers 15.00
Newcastle United-Arsenal 15.00
Manchester United-Chelsea 17.30
