Premier League - Southamptonban nyert a Bournemouth
A Bournemouth 3-1-re nyert Southamptonban az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság hatodik fordulójának első mérkőzésén pénteken.
A Bournemouth legutóbb három és fél évvel ezelőtt tudta legyőzni a Southamptont, amellyel azóta hatszor találkozott: két vereség mellett négyszer döntetlenre végeztek egymással a csapatok.
Premier League, 6. forduló:
Southampton-Bournemouth 1-3 (0-2)
szombaton játsszák:
Leicester City-Tottenham Hotspur 13.30
Burnley-Norwich City 16.00
Everton-Sheffield United 16.00
Manchester City-Watford 16.00
Newcastle United-Brighton 18.30
vasárnap játsszák:
Crystal Palace-Wolverhampton Wanderers 15.00
West Ham United-Manchester United 15.00
Arsenal-Aston Villa 17.30
Chelsea-FC Liverpool 17.30
A tabella:
1. FC Liverpool 5 15- 4 15 pont
2. Manchester City 5 16- 6 10
3. Bournemouth 6 11-10 10
4. Tottenham Hotspur 5 11- 6 8
5. Manchester United 5 8- 4 8
6. Leicester Ciry 5 6- 4 8
7. Chelsea 5 11-11 8
8. Arsenal 5 8- 8 8
9. West Ham United 5 6- 7 8
10. Everton 5 5- 7 7
11. Southampton 6 6- 9 7
12. Crystal Palace 5 3- 6 7
13. Norwich City 5 9-12 6
14. Burnley 5 6- 7 5
15. Sheff United 5 5- 6 5
16. Brighton 5 5- 8 5
17. Aston Villa 5 4- 6 4
18. Newcastle United 5 4- 8 4
19. Wolverhampton Wanderers 5 6-10 3
20. Watford 5 4-10 2
(MTI)