Premier League - A 94. percben harcolta ki a győzelmet a Leicester City

2019. December 2. - 10:07 | Sport

A Leicester City hazai pályán a 94. percben szerzett góllal 2-1-re nyert az Everton ellen az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 14. fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján.

-illusztráció- (Fotó: TASR/AP)

A Leicester saját közönsége előtt továbbra is veretlen, és egymás után a hatodik győzelmét gyűjtötte be a Premier League-ben. Ilyen hosszú eredményes sorozata 1963-ban volt legutóbb, akkor hét diadalt jelentett a klubrekord.

Premier League, 14. forduló:

Leicester City-Everton 2-1 (0-1)
Manchester United-Aston Villa 2-2 (1-1)

korábban:
Norwich-Arsenal 2-2 (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Sheffield United 1-1 (0-1)

szombaton játszották:

Southampton-Watford 2-1 (0-1)
Burnley-Crystal Palace 0-2 (0-1)
Chelsea-West Ham United 0-1 (0-0)
FC Liverpool-Brighton 2-1 (2-0)
Tottenham Hotspur-Bournemouth 3-2 (1-0)
Newcastle United-Manchester City 2-2 (1-1)

Az állás:

1. FC Liverpool          14  32-12  40 pont
2. Leicester City         14  33- 9  32
3. Manchester City     14  39-16  29
4. Chelsea                   14  28-20  26
5. Tottenham Hotspur        14  24-21  20
6. Wolverhampton Wanderers  14  19-17  20
7. Sheffield United         14  17-13  19
8. Arsenal                       14  20-21  19
9. Manchester United     14  21-17  18
10. Burnley                     14  20-20  18
11. Crystal Palace           14  13-18  18
12. Bournemouth            14  18-20  16
13. West Ham                 14  17-23  16
14. Newcastle United     14  13-22  16
15. Aston Villa               14  21-22  15
16. Brighton                   14  16-21  15
17. Everton                     14  14-22  14
18. Southampton            14  15-32  12
19. Norwich City            14  15-30  11
20. Watford                     14   9-28    8

(MTI)

