Premier League - A Brightontól is kikapott az Arsenal

2019. December 6. - 07:04 | Sport

Az Arsenal labdarúgócsapata immár sorozatban kilenc tétmérkőzés óta nyeretlen, miután az angol élvonal 15. fordulójának csütörtök esti záró találkozóján saját közönsége előtt 2-1-re kikapott az ezt megelőző három bajnokiját elvesztő Brightontól.

Fotó: AP

Premier League, 15. forduló:

Arsenal-Brighton 1-2 (0-1)

Korábban:
Sheffield United-Newcastle United 0-2 (0-1)

Szerdán játszották:
Liverpool-Everton 5-2 (4-2)
Chelsea-Aston Villa 2-1 (1-1)
Leicester City-Watford 2-0 (0.0)
Manchester United-Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 (1-1)
Southampton-Norwich City 2-1 (2-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-West Ham United 2-0 (1-0)

Kedden játszották:
Burnley-Manchester City 1-4 (0-1)
Crystal Palace-Bournemouth 1-0 (0-0)

Az állás:

 1. FC Liverpool             15  37-14  43 pont
 2. Leicester City           15  35- 9  35
 3. Manchester City          15  43-17  32
 4. Chelsea                  15  30-21  29
 5. Wolverhampton Wanderers  15  21-17  23
 6. Manchester United        15  23-18  21
 7. Crystal Palace           15  14-18  21
 8. Tottenham Hotspur        15  25-23  20
 9. Sheffield United         15  17-15  19
10. Arsenal                  15  21-23  19
11. Newcastle United         15  15-22  19
12. Burnley                  15  21-24  18
13. Brighton                 15  18-22  18
14. Bournemouth              15  18-21  16
15. West Ham United          15  17-25  16
16. Aston Villa              15  22-24  15
17. Southampton              15  17-33  15
18. Everton                  15  16-27  14
19. Norwich City             15  16-32  11
20. Watford                  15   9-30   8

MTI

