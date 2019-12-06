Premier League - A Brightontól is kikapott az Arsenal
Az Arsenal labdarúgócsapata immár sorozatban kilenc tétmérkőzés óta nyeretlen, miután az angol élvonal 15. fordulójának csütörtök esti záró találkozóján saját közönsége előtt 2-1-re kikapott az ezt megelőző három bajnokiját elvesztő Brightontól.
Premier League, 15. forduló:
Arsenal-Brighton 1-2 (0-1)
Korábban:
Sheffield United-Newcastle United 0-2 (0-1)
Szerdán játszották:
Liverpool-Everton 5-2 (4-2)
Chelsea-Aston Villa 2-1 (1-1)
Leicester City-Watford 2-0 (0.0)
Manchester United-Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 (1-1)
Southampton-Norwich City 2-1 (2-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-West Ham United 2-0 (1-0)
Kedden játszották:
Burnley-Manchester City 1-4 (0-1)
Crystal Palace-Bournemouth 1-0 (0-0)
Az állás:
1. FC Liverpool 15 37-14 43 pont
2. Leicester City 15 35- 9 35
3. Manchester City 15 43-17 32
4. Chelsea 15 30-21 29
5. Wolverhampton Wanderers 15 21-17 23
6. Manchester United 15 23-18 21
7. Crystal Palace 15 14-18 21
8. Tottenham Hotspur 15 25-23 20
9. Sheffield United 15 17-15 19
10. Arsenal 15 21-23 19
11. Newcastle United 15 15-22 19
12. Burnley 15 21-24 18
13. Brighton 15 18-22 18
14. Bournemouth 15 18-21 16
15. West Ham United 15 17-25 16
16. Aston Villa 15 22-24 15
17. Southampton 15 17-33 15
18. Everton 15 16-27 14
19. Norwich City 15 16-32 11
20. Watford 15 9-30 8
MTI