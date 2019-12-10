Premier League - Idegenben fordított az Arsenal
Az Arsenal 0-1-ről, kilenc perc alatt fordítva nyert a West Ham United vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 16. fordulójának hétfői zárómérkőzésén.
Premier League, 16. forduló:
West Ham United-Arsenal 1-3 (1-0)
vasárnap játszották:
Brighton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 (2-2)
Aston Villa-Leicester City 1-4 (1-2)
Newcastle United-Southampton 2-1 (0-0)
Norwich City-Sheffield United 1-2 (1-0)
szombaton játszották:
Manchester City-Manchester United 1-2 (0-2)
Everton-Chelsea 3-1 (1-0)
Bournemouth-FC Liverpool 0-3 (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur-Burnley 5-0 (3-0)
Watford-Crystal Palace 0-0
A tabella:
1. Liverpool 16 40-14 46 pont
2. Leicester City 16 39-10 38
3. Manchester City 16 44-19 32
4. Chelsea 16 31-24 29
5. Manchester United 16 25-19 24
6. Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 23-19 24
7. Tottenham Hotspur 16 30-23 23
8. Sheffield United 16 19-16 22
9. Arsenal 16 24-24 22
10. Crystal Palace 16 14-18 22
11. Newcastle United 16 17-23 22
12. Brighton 16 20-24 19
13. Burnley 16 21-29 18
14. Everton 16 19-28 17
15. Bournemouth 16 18-24 16
16. West Ham 16 18-28 16
17. Aston Villa 16 23-28 15
18. Southampton 16 18-35 15
19. Norwich City 16 17-34 11
20. Watford 16 9-30 9
(MTI)