2019. December 10. - 08:32 | Sport

Az Arsenal 0-1-ről, kilenc perc alatt fordítva nyert a West Ham United vendégeként az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 16. fordulójának hétfői zárómérkőzésén.

Premier League - Idegenben fordított az Arsenal
Premier League, 16. forduló:

West Ham United-Arsenal 1-3 (1-0)

vasárnap játszották:

Brighton-Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 (2-2)
Aston Villa-Leicester City 1-4 (1-2)
Newcastle United-Southampton 2-1 (0-0)
Norwich City-Sheffield United 1-2 (1-0)

szombaton játszották:

Manchester City-Manchester United 1-2 (0-2)
Everton-Chelsea 3-1 (1-0)
Bournemouth-FC Liverpool 0-3 (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur-Burnley 5-0 (3-0)
Watford-Crystal Palace 0-0

 

A tabella:

1. Liverpool                  16  40-14   46 pont
2. Leicester City           16  39-10   38
3. Manchester City       16  44-19   32
4. Chelsea                     16  31-24   29
5. Manchester United   16  25-19   24
6. Wolverhampton Wanderers  16  23-19   24
7. Tottenham Hotspur        16  30-23   23
8. Sheffield United            16  19-16   22
9. Arsenal                          16  24-24   22
10. Crystal Palace              16  14-18   22
11. Newcastle United        16  17-23   22
12. Brighton                 16  20-24   19
13. Burnley                  16  21-29   18
14. Everton                  16  19-28   17
15. Bournemouth         16  18-24   16
16. West Ham               16  18-28   16
17. Aston Villa             16  23-28   15
18. Southampton          16  18-35   15
19. Norwich City         16  17-34   11
20. Watford                  16   9-30     9

