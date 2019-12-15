Premier League - Simán nyert a Manchester City az Arsenal otthonában
A címvédő Manchester City simán, 3-0-ra nyert az Arsenal otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 17. fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján.
Josep Guardiola együttese az első félidőben eldöntötte a találkozót Kevin De Bruyne vezetésével, aki két gólt lőtt és egy gólpasszt adott.
Premier League, 17. forduló:
Arsenal-Manchester City 0-3 (0-3)
korábban:
Manchester United-Everton 1-1 (0-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 (0-1)
szombaton játszották:
Southampton-West Ham United 0-1 (0-1)
Liverpool-Watford 2-0 (1-0)
Chelsea-Bournemouth 0-1 (0-0)
Leicester City-Norwich City 1-1 (1-1)
Burnley-Newcastle United 1-0 (0-0)
Sheffield United-Aston Villa 2-0 (0-0)
hétfőn játsszák:
Crystal Palace-Brighton 20.45
A tabella:
1. FC Liverpool 17 42-14 49 pont
2. Leicester City 17 40-11 39
3. Manchester City 17 47-19 35
4. Chelsea 17 31-25 29
5. Tottenham Hotspur 17 32-24 26
6. Manchester United 17 26-20 25
7. Sheffield United 17 21-16 25
8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 24-21 24
9 Arsenal 17 24-27 22
10. Crystal Palace 16 14-18 22
11. Newcastle United 17 17-24 22
12. Burnley 17 22-29 21
13. Brighton 16 20-24 19
14. Bournemouth 17 19-24 19
15. West Ham United 17 19-28 19
16. Everton 17 20-29 18
17. Aston Villa 17 23-30 15
18. Southampton 17 18-36 15
19. Norwich City 17 18-35 12
20. Watford 17 9-32 9
MTI