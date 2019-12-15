Premier League - Simán nyert a Manchester City az Arsenal otthonában

2019. December 15. - 19:38 | Sport

A címvédő Manchester City simán, 3-0-ra nyert az Arsenal otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 17. fordulójának vasárnapi játéknapján.

Illusztrációs felvétel (AP Photo)

Josep Guardiola együttese az első félidőben eldöntötte a találkozót Kevin De Bruyne vezetésével, aki két gólt lőtt és egy gólpasszt adott.

Premier League, 17. forduló:
Arsenal-Manchester City 0-3 (0-3)
korábban:
Manchester United-Everton 1-1 (0-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 (0-1)
szombaton játszották:
Southampton-West Ham United 0-1 (0-1)
Liverpool-Watford 2-0 (1-0)
Chelsea-Bournemouth 0-1 (0-0)
Leicester City-Norwich City 1-1 (1-1)
Burnley-Newcastle United 1-0 (0-0)
Sheffield United-Aston Villa 2-0 (0-0)
hétfőn játsszák:
Crystal Palace-Brighton 20.45

A tabella:
 1. FC Liverpool            17    42-14   49 pont
 2. Leicester City          17    40-11   39
 3. Manchester City         17    47-19   35
 4. Chelsea                 17    31-25   29
 5. Tottenham Hotspur       17    32-24   26
 6. Manchester United       17    26-20   25
 7. Sheffield United        17    21-16   25
 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 17    24-21   24
 9  Arsenal                 17    24-27   22
10. Crystal Palace          16    14-18   22
11. Newcastle United        17    17-24   22
12. Burnley                 17    22-29   21
13. Brighton                16    20-24   19
14. Bournemouth             17    19-24   19
15. West Ham United         17    19-28   19
16. Everton                 17    20-29   18
17. Aston Villa             17    23-30   15
18. Southampton             17    18-36   15
19. Norwich City            17    18-35   12
20. Watford                 17     9-32    9

MTI

