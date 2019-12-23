Premier League - A Chelsea nyerte a londoni rangadót

2019. December 23. - 14:55 | Sport

A Chelsea 2-0-s győzelmet aratott fővárosi riválisa, az utolsó fél órában emberhátrányban játszó Tottenham vendégeként vasárnap az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 18. fordulójában.

-illusztráció- (Fotó: TASR/AP)

A Kékek kispadján ülő Frank Lampard egykori edzőjét, a Tottenhamet irányító José Mourinhót múlta felül.

Premier League, 18. forduló:

Tottenham Hotspur-Chelsea 0-2 (0-2)

korábban: Watford-Manchester United 2-0 (0-0

szombaton játszották:

Manchester City-Leicester City 3-1 (2-1)
Aston Villa-Southampton 1-3 (0-2)
Bournemouth-Burnley 0-1 (0-0)
Brighton-Sheffield United 0-1 (0-1)
Newcastle United-Crystal Palace 1-0 (0-0)
Norwich City-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 (1-0)
Everton-Arsenal 0-0

A tabella:

1. FC Liverpool             17  42-14  49 pont
2. Leicester City            18  41-14  39
3. Manchester City        18  50-20  38
4. Chelsea                      18  33-25  32
5. Sheffield United        18  22-16  28
6. Wolverhampton Wanderers  18  26-22  27
7. Tottenham Hotspur      18  32-26  26
8. Manchester United       18  26-22  25
9. Newcastle United         18  18-24  25
10. Burnley                       18  23-29  24
11. Arsenal                       18  24-27  23
12. Crystal Palace            18  15-20  23
13. Brighton                     18  21-26  20
14. Bournemouth             18  19-25  19
15. Everton                      18  20-29  19
16. West Ham                  17  19-28  19
17. Southampton             18  21-37  18
18. Aston Villa                18  24-33  15
19. Norwich City            18  19-37  12
20. Watford                     18  11-32  12

(MTI)

