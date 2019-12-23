Premier League - A Chelsea nyerte a londoni rangadót
A Chelsea 2-0-s győzelmet aratott fővárosi riválisa, az utolsó fél órában emberhátrányban játszó Tottenham vendégeként vasárnap az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 18. fordulójában.
A Kékek kispadján ülő Frank Lampard egykori edzőjét, a Tottenhamet irányító José Mourinhót múlta felül.
Premier League, 18. forduló:
Tottenham Hotspur-Chelsea 0-2 (0-2)
korábban: Watford-Manchester United 2-0 (0-0
szombaton játszották:
Manchester City-Leicester City 3-1 (2-1)
Aston Villa-Southampton 1-3 (0-2)
Bournemouth-Burnley 0-1 (0-0)
Brighton-Sheffield United 0-1 (0-1)
Newcastle United-Crystal Palace 1-0 (0-0)
Norwich City-Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 (1-0)
Everton-Arsenal 0-0
A tabella:
1. FC Liverpool 17 42-14 49 pont
2. Leicester City 18 41-14 39
3. Manchester City 18 50-20 38
4. Chelsea 18 33-25 32
5. Sheffield United 18 22-16 28
6. Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 26-22 27
7. Tottenham Hotspur 18 32-26 26
8. Manchester United 18 26-22 25
9. Newcastle United 18 18-24 25
10. Burnley 18 23-29 24
11. Arsenal 18 24-27 23
12. Crystal Palace 18 15-20 23
13. Brighton 18 21-26 20
14. Bournemouth 18 19-25 19
15. Everton 18 20-29 19
16. West Ham 17 19-28 19
17. Southampton 18 21-37 18
18. Aston Villa 18 24-33 15
19. Norwich City 18 19-37 12
20. Watford 18 11-32 12
(MTI)