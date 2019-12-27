Premier League - A Liverpool nyerte a rangadót, 13 pont az előnye

2019. December 27. - 07:28 | Sport

A listavezető Liverpool 4-0-ra győzött a második helyezett Leicester City otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 19. fordulójának csütörtöki rangadóján.

Premier League - A Liverpool nyerte a rangadót, 13 pont az előnye
Foto: TASR/AP/Rui Vieira

A friss klubvilágbajnok, Bajnokok Ligája-címvédő Vörösök Roberto Firmino két góljával, valamint James Milner és Trent Alexander-Arnold találataival győztek szezonbeli legnagyobb riválisuk vendégeként.

A Liverpool ezzel őrzi bajnoki veretlenségét, előnye pedig már 13 pont a tabella élén úgy, hogy a Leicester eggyel több mérkőzést játszott.
 

Premier League, 19. forduló:

Leicester City-Liverpool 0-4 (0-1)
 

Korábban:

Manchester United-Newcastle United 4-1 (3-1)
Everton-Burnley 1-0 (0-0)
Aston Villa-Norwich City 1-0 (0-0)
Bournemouth-Arsenal 1-1 (1-0)
Chelsea-Southampton 0-2 (0-1)
Crystal Palace-West Ham United 2-1 (0-0)
Sheffield United-Watford 1-1 (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur-Brighton 2-1 (0-1)
 

Pénteken játsszák:

Wolverhampton Wanderers-Manchester City 20.45
 

A tabella:


 1. FC Liverpool             18  46-14  52 pont
 2. Leicester City           19  41-18  39
 3. Manchester City          18  50-20  38
 4. Chelsea                  19  33-27  32
 5. Tottenham Hotspur        19  34-27  29
 6. Sheffield United         19  23-17  29
 7. Manchester United        19  30-23  28
 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers  18  26-22  27
 9. Crystal Palace           19  17-21  26
10. Newcastle United         19  19-28  25
11. Arsenal                  19  25-28  24
12. Burnley                  19  23-30  24
13. Everton                  19  21-29  22
14. Southampton              19  23-37  21
15. Brighton                 19  22-28  20
16. Bournemouth              19  20-26  20
17. West Ham United          18  20-30  19
18. Aston Villa              19  25-33  18
19. Watford                  19  12-33  13
20. Norwich City             19  19-38  12

A 18. fordulóból elhalasztott Liverpool-West Ham United mérkőzést később játsszák.

MTI

24 ÓRA HÍREI