Premier League - A hajrában kapott gólokkal maradt alul a Manchester City (Videó)

2019. December 28. - 08:43 | Sport

A címvédő Manchester City 3-2-re kikapott a Wolverhampton Wanderers otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 19. fordulójának pénteki zárómérkőzésén.

Fotó: AP/SITA

A 12. perctől emberhátrányban játszó vendégek Raheem Sterling duplájával a 82. percig 2-1-re vezettek, ám a házigazda fordítani tudott.

Premier League, 19. forduló:

Wolverhampton Wanderers-Manchester City 3-2 (0-1)

gólszerzők: 55. Traore, 82. Jimenez, 90. Doherty - 25., 50. Sterling

piros lap: 12. Ederson (Manchester City)

csütörtökön játszották:

Leicester City-Liverpool 0-4 (0-1)

Manchester United-Newcastle United 4-1 (3-1)

Everton-Burnley 1-0 (0-0)

Aston Villa-Norwich City 1-0 (0-0)

Bournemouth-Arsenal 1-1 (1-0)

Chelsea-Southampton 0-2 (0-1)

Crystal Palace-West Ham United 2-1 (0-0)

Sheffield United-Watford 1-1 (1-1)

Tottenham Hotspur-Brighton 2-1 (0-1)

A tabella:
 
 1. FC Liverpool                          18  46-14  52 pont
 2. Leicester City                         19  41-18  39
 3. Manchester City                     19  52-23  38
 4. Chelsea                                   19  33-27  32
 5. Wolverhampton Wanderers    19  29-24  30
 6. Tottenham Hotspur                 19  34-27  29
 7. Sheffield United                     19  23-17  29
 8. Manchester United                 19  30-23  28
 9. Crystal Palace                         19  17-21  26
10. Newcastle United                   19  19-28  25
11. Arsenal                                   19  25-28  24
12. Burnley                                  19  23-30  24
13. Everton                                  19  21-29  22
14. Southampton                         19  23-37  21
15. Brighton                                19  22-28  20
16. Bournemouth                        19  20-26  20
17. West Ham United                  18  20-30  19
18. Aston Villa                            19  25-33  18
19. Watford                                 19  12-33  13
20. Norwich City                        19  19-38  12

A 18. fordulóból elhalasztott Liverpool-West Ham United mérkőzést később játsszák.

(MTI)

