2019. December 29. - 07:58 | Sport

A Manchester United 2-0-ra győzött a Burnley otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság huszadik fordulójának szombati játéknapján.

Premier League - Két góllal nyert a Manchester United
Fotó: AFP

A meccs első gólját a francia Anthony Martial szerezte a szünet előtt, a végeredményt pedig Marcus Rashford állította be a 95. percben.

Premier League, 20. forduló:
Burnley-Manchester United 0-2 (0-1)
Norwich City-Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 (1-0)
West Ham United-Leicester City 1-2 (1-1)
Newcastle United-Everton 1-2 (0-1)
Southampton-Crystal Palace 1-1 (0-0)
Watford-Aston Villa 3-0 (1-0)
Brighton-Bournemouth 2-0 (1-0)

vasárnap játsszák:
Arsenal-Chelsea 15.00
Liverpool-Wolverhampton Wanderers 17.30
Manchester City-Sheffield United 19.00

A tabella:
 1. Liverpool               18  46-14  52 pont
 2. Leicester City          20  43-19  42
 3. Manchester City         19  52-23  38
 4. Chelsea                 19  33-27  32
 5. Manchester United       20  32-23  31
 6. Tottenham Hotspur       20  36-29  30
 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 19  29-24  30
 8. Sheffield United        19  23-17  29
 9. Crystal Palace          20  18-22  27
10. Everton                 20  23-30  25
11. Newcastle United        20  20-30  25
12. Arsenal                 19  25-28  24
13. Burnley                 20  23-32  24
14. Brighton                20  24-28  23
15. Southampton             20  24-38  22
16. Bournemouth             20  20-28  20
17. West Ham United         19  21-32  19
18. Aston Villa             20  25-36  18
19. Watford                 20  15-33  16
20. Norwich City            20  21-40  13


